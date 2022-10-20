Last Updated:

Twitter Explodes After Cristiano Ronaldo Storms Down The Tunnel Before Full-time Vs Spurs

Cristiano Ronaldo stormed down the Old Trafford tunnel before the final whistle during the Premier League 2022-23 match against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped by manager Erik ten Hag in the Premier League 2022-23 match against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Wednesday night. With four minutes remaining in the high-octane match, the Portuguese great stormed off the field, and down the tunnel. While United claimed a 2-0 win, Ronaldo’s decision to exit the ground before the final whistle became the biggest talking point about the match. 

Speaking in the post-match press conference, manager Ten Hag said he will deal with the matter, the next day while also pointing out that he needed players who can press to play against Tottenham. Meanwhile, Ronaldo became a trend on Twitter as soon as he was spotted going out of the ground. Fans across the globe revealed their thoughts on Ronaldo storming down the Old Trafford tunnel with many interesting tweets. 

Twitter reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo leaving the field before full-time vs Tottenham 

Reacting to the incident, fans put forward contrasting responses, with some claiming that Ronaldo was disrespectful, while others empathized with the Portuguese national. “The problem was that both the owners and Ten Hag literally said that they were counting on Ronaldo for the season and didn’t want him to leave,” a fan tweeted, referring to the Ronaldo’s wish to leave the club in the summer transfer window. Another fan referred to Messi’s angry reaction to former PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino last year.

“Remember when Pochettino substituted Messi and he came off very angry ? The world did say Messi was selfish and arrogant rather ppl questioned the coach. The hate for Ronaldo in football is great,” the fan said. At the same time, another fan said, “I love Ronaldo for what he has done for us. But its a fact we play better and alot quicker without him. Let him go now and we move on. Brilliant last night utd”. There were many other reactions about Ronaldo storming off the ground on Twitter. 

This was the second time in 2022 that Ronaldo decided to leave the field before full-time. Earlier in July, Ronaldo was seen storming off the pitch after being substituted by Erik ten Hag after half-time, during the pre-season match against Rayo Vallecano. It is pertinent to mention that Ronaldo has featured in the Starting XI only on two occasions this season.

