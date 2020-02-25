Chelsea Vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming Details, Team News, Champions League Preview

Chelsea will enter their Champions League Round of 16 first-leg clash against Bayern Munich as clear underdogs. The last time these two teams met was in the 2012 Champions League final where Chelsea emerged victorious by the narrowest of margins. Bayern will be eager to take their revenge when they come to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday. Here are the Chelsea vs Bayern Munich live streaming details along with the squad updates from both teams.

Chelsea vs Bayern Munich: Mateo Kovacic asks for support from home fans

Kovacic says he does not think Chelsea are the underdog tomorrow. He does not believe there is much difference between us and Bayern. He hopes the fans will give the same support as against Tottenham. That is all from the conference here. #CHEBAY — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 24, 2020

Chelsea vs Bayern Munich: Frank Lampard's boys eager to prove a point

The last four meetings between Chelsea and Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League have produced a mammoth 14 goals. Hence, we expect a goal-scoring fiesta in the Chelsea vs Bayern Munich Round of 16 clash spread over two legs in Stamford Bridge and Allianz Arena. Frank Lampard will field a strong starting 11, with Olivier Giroud likely to keep his place at the head of attack before Tammy Abraham. Hansi Flick will hope that Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski can chip in with a goal or two against Chelsea in London on Tuesday night.

Chelsea vs Bayern live streaming details

Competition: UEFA Champions League 2019-20

Date and Time: Tuesday, February 25, 2020 (Wednesday, February 26, 2020 1:30 AM IST).

Venue: Stamford Bridge

Where to Watch: Sony ESPN Network and Sony LIV.

Chelsea vs Bayern Munich: Hansi Flick compliments Frank Lampard

🎙️ Hansi #Flick: "I need to extend a compliment to Frank Lampard. They have a young team, and a very carefree when they play. They counter quickly on offence and look to shoot. They are a team that can put you under a lot of pressure, especially when they're at home." #CFCFCB pic.twitter.com/btsxdIK0n4 — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) February 24, 2020

