The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Chelsea Vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming Details, Team News, Champions League Preview

Football News

Chelsea will take on Bayern Munich at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday in the Champions League Round of 16. Here are the squad updates and live streaming details.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Chelsea vs Bayern

Chelsea will enter their Champions League Round of 16 first-leg clash against Bayern Munich as clear underdogs. The last time these two teams met was in the 2012 Champions League final where Chelsea emerged victorious by the narrowest of margins. Bayern will be eager to take their revenge when they come to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday. Here are the Chelsea vs Bayern Munich live streaming details along with the squad updates from both teams. 

Also Read | I would love for Neymar to return: Lionel Messi has reiterated his admiration for star

Chelsea vs Bayern Munich: Mateo Kovacic asks for support from home fans

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo calls Kylian Mbappe the 'present and future' of football

Chelsea vs Bayern Munich: Frank Lampard's boys eager to prove a point

The last four meetings between Chelsea and Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League have produced a mammoth 14 goals. Hence, we expect a goal-scoring fiesta in the Chelsea vs Bayern Munich Round of 16 clash spread over two legs in Stamford Bridge and Allianz Arena. Frank Lampard will field a strong starting 11, with Olivier Giroud likely to keep his place at the head of attack before Tammy Abraham. Hansi Flick will hope that Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski can chip in with a goal or two against Chelsea in London on Tuesday night. 

Also Read | PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi charged with criminal offences in Switzerland

Chelsea vs Bayern live streaming details

Competition: UEFA Champions League 2019-20
Date and Time: Tuesday, February 25, 2020 (Wednesday, February 26, 2020 1:30 AM IST).
Venue: Stamford Bridge
Where to Watch: Sony ESPN Network and Sony LIV.

Also Read | Harry Maguire told his brother that he would definitely score a goal against Chelsea

Chelsea vs Bayern Munich: Hansi Flick compliments Frank Lampard

Also Read | David Beckham makes fans nostalgic, posts about 2002 World Cup penalty against

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
TRUMP & MUKESH AMBANI INTERACT
AAP VISITS RAJGHAT; PRAY FOR PEACE
AJIT PAWAR: GOVT JUST 2 MONTHS OLD
AFFIDAVIT IN SC ON DELHI VIOLENCE
IVANKA PICKS INDIAN DESIGNER
SAMI'S 3 PRO-NAMASTE TRUMP REASONS