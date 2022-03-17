UCL Draw: When And Where To Watch Champions League Quarter-final And Semi-final Draw Live?

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Round of 16, second leg match between Chelsea and LOSC Lille, alongside the clash between Juventus and Villareal gave the eight confirmed teams for the quarterfinal stage on Wednesday night. Chelsea won their match 1-2, while Villareal won 0-3 and joined the six other teams for the next stage of the coveted tournament. Earlier in the week, Bayern Munich reached the quarterfinals by defeating RB Salzburg, Real Madrid by defeating Paris Saint-Germain(PSG).

Manchester City qualified by drawing against Sporting Lisbon, Benfica by defeating Ajax, and Atletico by defeating Man United. Liverpool reached the next stage despite losing to Inter Milan in the leg 2 match. Football fans now await the draws for the quarter-final and semi-final which will take place this weekend before the quarter-finals begin with the first leg on April 5 or 6.

When and where to watch UCL 2021-22 quarter-final and semi-final draw live?

The UCL 2021-22 quarter-final, semi-final, and final draws are set to begin on March 18, Friday at 4:30 PM as per the Indian Standard Time. The draws will take place at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland. At the same time, UEFA will also live stream the event on March 18.

Explaining how the draw works on their official website, UEFA said that it will set ties for the quarter-finals and semi-finals and a draw will also determine the home side for the final for procedural reasons. “The draws are open, so there is no seeding or country protection. Any team can be drawn against any other team,” UEFA added.

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Quarter-final, semi-final, and final dates

The first leg of the quarterfinals of the Champions League 2021-22 is scheduled to be played on April 5/6, with the teams playing the return legs on April 12/13. Meanwhile, the first leg of the semi-finals is scheduled to be held on April 26/27 and the second leg matches on May 3/4. Lastly, the tournament will conclude with the season finale at the Stade de France in Paris on May 28.

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Confirmed quarter-finalists

Atlético Madrid (Spain)

Bayern Munich (Germany)

Benfica (Portugal)

Chelsea (England)

Liverpool (England)

Manchester City (England)

Real Madrid (Spain)

Villarreal (Spain)

