Real Madrid succumbed to a 0-1 loss against Levante at home in LaLiga last week. Zinedine Zidane's LaLiga aspirations were dealt a huge blow with that loss as Barcelona moved above them in the LaLiga standings. The Real Madrid vs Man City Champions League Round of 16 will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night. Eden Hazard suffered yet another injury in the loss against Levante. Rumours are spreading fast that Eden Hazard has suffered a hairline fracture on his ankle which has ruled him out of the Real Madrid vs Man City Champions League clash. He is likely to be out for the remainder of the season.

Pep Guardiola's 22-man squad for Real Madrid vs Man City Champions League encounter

Real Madrid will beat Manchester City comfortably without Hazard, says Tusker Ambani

In a recent interview with Goal.com, former Tusker FC and AFC Leopards striker Tusker Ambani was asked if Real Madrid could beat Man City in the Champions League first leg in Madrid. Ambani responded by saying, “It is going to be a tough match. A very tough match, Madrid lost in LaLiga to [Levante], and I am sure they cannot afford two straight defeats. Man City won their last match in the Premier League against West Ham United, but they have been quite shaky and also lack consistency. Madrid lost yes, but it was a match they could have won. I am very sure Zidane will rally his charges towards a win against City and it will definitely be a win for Real Madrid.”

Real Madrid vs Man City: Los Blancos' 19-man squad for Champions League clash

