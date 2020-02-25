Napoli Vs Barcelona Live Streaming Details, Team News And Champions League Updates

Napoli will host Lionel Messi-led Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash at the San Paolo Stadium on Tuesday. The visitors are favourites to go through to the next round of the Champions League but await a tough challenge ahead of them at Naples. Here is the Napoli vs Barcelona live streaming details along with squad updates.

Napoli vs Barcelona: Lionel Messi will be key for the visitors in Naples

Napoli vs Barcelona: Quique Setien and Co. eager to secure win in the first leg

This will be the first time that Napoli and Barcelona play each other in European competition. Prior to this, Napoli have lost both their previous two knockout stage encounters in Europe against Spanish opponents. Lionel Messi will shoulder much of the responsibility for Barcelona against Napoli while new signing Martin Brathwaite will hope to get some time in the middle. Gennaro Gattuso-led Napoli will hope to upset Barcelona at the San Paolo on Tuesday. Hirving Lozano, Lorenzo Insigne and Fabian Ruiz will be the key players for Napoli in their Round of 16 Champions League encounter against Blaugrana.

Napoli vs Barcelona live streaming details

Competition: UEFA Champions League 2019-20

Date and Time: Tuesday, February 25, 2020 (Wednesday, February 26, 2020 1:30 AM IST).

Venue: San Paolo Stadium

Where to Watch: Sony ESPN Network and Sony LIV.

Napoli vs Barcelona: Gennaro Gattuso issues warning ahead of Tuesday's crunch tie

🎙 #Gattuso: "We can't just focus on Messi tomorrow. We're playing Barcelona and we need to play as a team."

⚽️ #NAPBAR



💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) February 24, 2020

