Tottenham Dealt With Major Blow As Son Heung-min Suffers Long-term, SERIOUS Injury

Son Heung-min was the Man of the Match as Tottenham Hotspur bagged all three points with a 2-3 win against Aston Villa in the English Premier League on Matchday 26. The South Korean scored a brace, which included an injury-time winner in the dying moments of the second half to lead Tottenham Hotspur to 40 points in the Premier League. However, a recent injury update from Tottenham Hotspur’s official site has confirmed that Son Heung-min will be out of the squad after he fractured his right arm during the Aston Villa match on Saturday.

Son Heung-min was in fine form for Tottenham in the last few weeks

After a brace at Aston Villa, Heung Min Son became the first Asian player ever to score 5️⃣0️⃣ Premier League goals 💥



What an impact he's had at Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur offer injury update on Son Heung-min injury

Injury update on Heung-Min Son. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 18, 2020

In an official statement from the club, the news of Son Heung-min's injury was confirmed on Tuesday. The Tottenham forward is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on his right arm. Son Heung-min suffered the injury during the win against Aston Villa over the weekend. As per reports, Son Heung-min is facing 'months' out of the team and not 'weeks'. If these reports are to be believed, then Son Heung-min will join Harry Kane on the sidelines until April. Tottenham are left with the likes of Dele Alli, Erik Lamela, Steven Bergwijn, Lucas Moura and Giovanni Lo Celso as the only attacking players in the squad.

Son Heung-min injury: Stats for Tottenham since joining from Bayer Leverkusen

Heung Min Son for Tottenham:



217 Appearances 🆚

83 Goals ⚽️

41 Assists 🅰️



2015/2016 - 8G & 6A (14)

2016/2017 - 21G & 7A (28)

2017/2018 - 18G & 11A (29)

2018/2019 - 20G & 9A (29)

2019/2020 - 16G & 8A (24)





