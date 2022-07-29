Premier League giants Chelsea will look to finish their pre-season on a high as they take on Italian side Udinese. Chelsea haven't looked at their best in all their pre-season matches and manager Thomas Tuchel is hoping to sort out some despite some not so positive news in the transfer market. Chelsea lost to Charlotte FC and Arsenal in their last two matches and it has put a dent on their confidence. Before the Udinese vs Chelsea pre-season friendly match, let's have a look at how to watch the live streaming and live telecast of the game.

Where is the Udinese vs Chelsea pre-season friendly match taking place?

The Udinese vs Chelsea pre-season friendly match will take place at the Dacia Arena in Udine.

How to watch the Udinese vs Chelsea pre-season friendly match in India?

Chelsea's The 5th Stand will carry the live broadcast of the Udinese vs Chelsea pre-season friendly match. The match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 a.m. IST on Saturday, July 30.

How to watch the Udinese vs Chelsea pre-season friendly match in the UK?

Udinese vs Chelsea pre-season friendly match will only be show on Chelsea's official app The 5th Stand in the United Kingdom, The match is scheduled to begin at 8 PM UK time on Friday, July 29th.

How to watch the Udinese vs Chelsea pre-season friendly match in the US?

Udinese vs Chelsea pre-season friendly match will be shown on ESPN+ in the United States. The match is slated to start at 3:00 p.m. in the US.

Chelsea Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marcus Bettinelli, Edouard Mendy

Defenders: Marcos Alonso, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell, Kenedy, Reece James, Kalidou Koulibaly, Cesar Azpilicueta, Malang Sarr, Emerson Palmieri, Ethan Ampadu

Midfielders: Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Conor Gallagher, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Billy Gilmour

Forwards: Christian Pulisic, Raheem Sterling, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Hakim Ziyech, Harvey Vale, Armando Broja

Udinese vs Chelsea predicted playing XI:

Udinese predicted playing XI: Padelli, Abankwah, Benkovic, Guessand, Ebosele, Jajalo, Bijol, Pereyra, Masina, Success, Beto

Chelsea predicted playing XI: Eduard Mendy, Reece James, Malang Sarr, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ben Chilwell, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner