UEFA Champions League 2022-23: Complete Schedule, Timings, & Live Streaming For Matchday 1

The UEFA Champions League 2022-23 is all set to kick off with matchday 1 of the group stage on Tuesday. The LaLiga giants, Real Madrid head into the new season as defending champions, and have a strong side at their helm. The reigning European champions will face Celtic in their UCL 2022-23 campaign opener in an away clash.

Last year’s runners-up, Liverpool will travel to Italy to face the Serie A league leader Napoli in their opening game, while reigning French champions Paris Saint-Germain will be up against Juventus at their home. Meanwhile, Manchester City will begin their campaign with the match against Sevilla, as Barcelona host Viktoria Plzen on matchday 1. At the same time, Tottenham Hotspurs will host Marseille, whereas Bayern Munich locks horns with Inter Milan.

UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Schedule: Fixtures and Timings

Group E

GNK Dinamo Zagreb v Chelsea - 10:15 PM IST on September 6, Tuesday

RB Salzburg v AC Milan -1 2:30 AM IST on September 7, Wednesday

Group F

Celtic v Real Madrid - 12:30 AM IST on September 7, Wednesday

RB Leipzig v Shakhtar Donetsk - 12:30 AM IST on September 7, Wednesday

Group G

Borussia Dortmund v FC Copenhagen - 10:15 PM IST on September 6, Tuesday

Sevilla v Manchester City - 12:30 AM IST on September 7, Wednesday

Group H

PSG v Juventus - 12:30 AM IST on September 7, Wednesday

Benfica v Maccabi Haifa - 12:30 AM IST on September 7, Wednesday

Group A

Ajax v Rangers - 10:15 PM IST on September 7, Wednesday

Napoli v Liverpool -12:30 AM IST on September 8, Thursday

Group B

Atletico Madrid v FC Porto - 12:30 AM IST on September 8, Thursday

Club Brugge v Bayer Leverkusen - 12:30 AM IST on September 8, Thursday

Group C

Barcelona v Viktoria Plzen - 12:30 AM IST on September 8, Thursday

Inter Milan v Bayern Munich - 12:30 AM IST on September 8, Thursday

Group D

Eintracht Frankfurt v Sporting CP - 10:15 PM IST on September 7, Wednesday

Tottenham Hotspur v Marseille - 12:30 AM IST on September 8, Thursday

How to watch of UEFA Champions League 2022-23 LIVE in India?

Football fans in India can watch the live telecast of UEFA Champions League 2022-23, matchday 1 on Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 1 HD TV channels. The live streaming of UCL 2022-23 will be available on SonyLIV.