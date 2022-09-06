UEFA Champions League: Are Lionel Messi And Neymar Playing For PSG Against Juventus?

After a 3-0 victory against Nantes over the weekend, Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are all set to begin their new season of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) with a clash against Serie A heavyweights Juventus on Tuesday, September 6. The match will take place at the iconic Parc des Princes.

Considering the calibre of the opponent in their first match of the UCL group stage, PSG will need to feature their best players for the match if they are to claim all three points. With that in mind, here is a look at whether Lionel Messi and Neymar will play against Juventus.

Will Messi & Neymar play against Juventus?

In the squad that PSG released for the UEFA Champions League clash against Juventus, both Lionel Messi and Neymar were named in it. Considering the sheer quality of both players, it will be surprising if the two stars do not feature in the game against the Serie A giants, considering the weight of the game.

Ahead of the game against Nantes, PSG coach Christophe Galtier had said that he would be making some changes for the Ligue 1 game with the UCL fixture in mind. Interestingly, one of the changes that the French coach made was that he did not even name Neymar among the substitutes for the clash against Nantes. As a result, it can only be assumed that the Brazilian international is likely to start against Juventus if he is fully fit.

As for Messi, he did play the entire 90 minutes against Nantes. While a player of the Argentine's calibre is unlikely to be excluded from any match if any club can afford to bench anyone in their team it is PSG. The French outfit has some of the best players in the world across all positions.

PSG vs Juventus team news

PSG predicted starting line-up: Keylor Navas; Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe; Achraf Hakimi, Renato Sanches, Marco Verratti, Juan Bernat; Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar

Juventus predicted starting line-up: Mattia Perin; Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci, Gleison Bremer, Alex Sandro; Manuel Locatelli, Leandro Paredes, Weston McKennie; Juan Cuadrado, Dusan Vlahovic, Filip Kostic