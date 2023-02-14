UEFA Champions League: Are Messi & Mbappe Playing For PSG Against Bayern? Here's An Update

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is all set to face Bayern Munich in the first leg match in the Round of 16 stage at the UEFA Champions League 2022-23. The French team finished second in the Group H standings with four wins and two draws, below table toppers Benfica. On the other hand, the Bundesliga side finished at the top of Group C with six wins in six games.

Heading into the Round of 16, football fans around the world might be wondering if Lionel Messi will play against Bayern on Tuesday. It comes as welcome news for the fans that the 35-year-old was seen practicing with the PSG squad, for the UCL match at the Parc des Princes. This suggests that Messi will feature in the PSG squad on Tuesday, and will look to continue scoring goals for the team.

UEFA Champions League, PSG vs Bayern Munich: Possible starting lineups, injuries & more

PSG’s possible starting lineup : Donnarumma - Hakimi, Ramos, Marquinhos (c), Mendes - Verratti, Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha - Ekitike, Soler, Neymar

Players doubtful with injury: Kimpembe (Achilles), Mbappe (thigh), Messi (hamstring), Mukiele (hamstring), Sanches (hamstring)

PSG Coach: Christophe Galtier

Bayern Munich’s possible starting lineup: Sommer - Cancelo, Upamecano, De Ligt, Davies - Kimmich, Goretzka - Sane, Müller (c), Musiala - Choupo-Moting

Players Out: Hernandez (knee), Mane (leg), Mazraoui (heart), Neuer (leg)

Players doubtful with injury: Gravenberch (knee)

Bayern Munich coach: Julian Nagelsmann

“We know that it will not be easy”

It is pertinent to mention that Kylian Mbappe is the top goal scorer so far for PSG in the Champions League with 13 goals so far. However, he is currently out of the squad due to a thigh injury he suffered during PSG’s Ligue 1 match against Montpellier. To PSG’s relief, Neymar has returned to action after recovering from an injury.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian striker spoke to media personnel ahead of the Champions League match and said, “We have prepared ourselves for this match. We know that it will not be easy but we have a very good group to make a great game tomorrow. I have confidence in myself and in the team."