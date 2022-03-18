UEFA Champions League Draw: Fans React To Exciting Fixtures, 'We Could Actually See...'

Though there might be no Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo featuring in the UEFA Champions League, fans still have got several exciting fixtures lined up. Defending champions Chelsea will face 13-time winners Real Madrid, while Liverpool will lock horns with Benfica. Elsewhere, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will face Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid while Bayern Munich will be up against Villarreal.

The Champions League draw also determined the equation for the semi-finals. The winner of the Benfica vs Liverpool tie will be up against the winner of Villarreal vs Bayern in the semi-finals. Meanwhile, the winner of the Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid game will be up against the winners of the Chelsea vs Real Madrid tie. Here is how some fans reacted to the UCL draw.

Chelsea when we knock Real Madrid out of the UEFA Champions League again this season #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/KyuShGIJgS — CFCDan #championsofeurope #superMax #Elplan (@Daniel39265149) March 18, 2022

We could actually see a Liverpool vs City title race, Champions League Final & FA Cup final pic.twitter.com/KhB0ssQXPI — 🥤 (@TheImmortalKop) March 18, 2022

Bayern fans watching Alaba score a 90+3 minute equaliser against Bayern in the Champions League final. pic.twitter.com/fHba15tGoF — JK (@KimmichEra) March 18, 2022

The most exciting match of the this year's Uefa champions league quarter final is Chelsea vs Real Madrid

Come on blues💙 we are winning this 💪#UCLdraw#ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/FjrCFXQ7e1 — Duke of Ogbomoso😜🇳🇬 (@CuteslimmyJay) March 18, 2022

Confident Chelsea & Real Madrid are key highlights of the UCL draw

The UCL draw has some exciting fixtures lined up, as Jurgen Klopp's side (Liverpool) will be particularly happy with the draw, having to play against Benfica. On the other hand, both Chelsea and Real Madrid fans are confident that their side will turn out winners in the clash. Bayern Munich will hope to get past Villareal while the game between Pep Guardiola and Diego Simeone's side will be an engaging one.

Europa League quarter-final draw: West Ham face tough opponents in Lyon, Barcelona to take on Eintracht

Meanwhile, in the Europa League, Premier League side West Ham will face Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais while Spanish giants Barcelona, who find themselves surprisingly in this competition have been paired with German side Eintracht Frankfurt. In other fixtures, Serie A side Atalanta will take on RB Leipzig while Scottish champions Rangers will face Portuguese side, Braga.

Barcelona will be hoping to lay their hands on a trophy this season and the Europa League provides them with the best chance. In La Liga, the team finds itself 3rd, 15 points behind table-toppers Real Madrid.

On the other hand, in the Europa Conference League, AS Roma will face Bodo/Glimt who they already locked horns with earlier in the tournament, Ligue 1 side Olympique de Marseille will clash against Greek club PAOK. Favourites Leicester City will play Dutch side PSV while fellow Dutch side Feyenoord will play Czech Republic's Slavia Prague.

Image: Twitter/ Champions League