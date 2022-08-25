Last Updated:

UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch LIVE?

Ahead of the new season, here is a look at how to watch the UCL draw live in India, and the UEFA Champions League group stage draw live streaming details.

After a thrilling end to the UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2021/22 season in which Real Madrid were crowned champions for a record-extending 14th time, a new season of the UCL is set to begin in early September. Ahead of the new season, here is a look at how to watch the UCL draw live in India, and the UEFA Champions League group stage draw live streaming details.

What time & where will UCL draw take place?

The UEFA Champions League group stage draw will take place live at 9:30 PM IST on Thursday, August 25 in Istanbul, Turkey.

How to watch UCL draw live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the UEFA Champions League 2022/23 group stage draw live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The draw will be telecasted live on Sony Sports 2 SD/HD. Meanwhile, as and when a draw is confirmed, UEFA's official social media handles are also expected to provide updates.

How to live stream UCL group stage draw?

As for the UEFA Champions League group stage draw live streaming, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app or website. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the draw live on UEFA's official website.

When will UCL group stage games begin?

The UEFA Champions League 2022/23 group stage games will begin on Tuesday, September 6. The first round of the group stage will take place on September 6 and 7, while the final round of the group stage will take place on November 1 and 2. There will be a total of six matchdays in the group stage, with each team competing against three other teams twice, both home and away.

UEFA Champions League full teams list

Pot 1:

  1. Real Madrid
  2. Eintracht Frankfurt
  3. Manchester City
  4. AC Milan
  5. Bayern Munich
  6. PSG
  7. Porto
  8. Ajax

Pot 2:

  1. Liverpool
  2. Chelsea
  3. Barcelona
  4. Juventus
  5. Atletico de Madrid
  6. Sevilla
  7. RB Leipzig
  8. Tottenham Hotspur

Pot 3:

  1. Borussia Dortmund
  2. Salzburg
  3. Shakhtar Donetsk
  4. Inter Milan
  5. Napoli
  6. Sporting CP
  7. Bayer Leverkusen
  8. Marseille

Pot 4:

  1. Club Brugge
  2. Celtic
  3. Maccabi Haifa
  4. Copenhagen
  5. Dinamo Zagreb
  6. Viktoria Plzen
  7. Rangers
  8. Benfica
