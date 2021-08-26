UEFA Champions League Group-stage Draw OUT: Barcelona-Bayern, Man City-PSG The Highlights

The much-awaited UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw was finally announced on August 26. Last season's champions Chelsea will have Juventus, Zenit and Malmo as a part of their group. Meanwhile, the rest of the UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw is mentioned below.

UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw

Group A: Manchester City, PSG, RB Leipzig, Club Brugge

Group B: Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Porto, AC Milan

Group C: Sporting Club, Borussia Dortmund, Ajax, Besiktas

Group D: Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sheriff

Group E: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Benfica, Dynamo Kyiv

Group F: Villarreal, Manchester United, Atalanta, Young Boys

Group G: Lille, Sevilla, FC Red Bull Salzburg, Wolfsburg

Group H: Chelsea, Juventus, Zenit, Malmo

UEFA Champions League format and dates

The group stages of the Champions League will begin on September 14, 2021, and will end on December 8. Following the group stages, the Round of 16, Quarter-finals, Semi-finals and the final will take place. The UEFA Champions League final will take place at Saint Petersburg on May 28, 2022.

Matchday 1: 14, 15 September

Matchday 2: 28, 29 September

Matchday 3: 19, 20 October

Matchday 4: 2, 3 November

Matchday 5: 23, 24 November

Matchday 6: 7, 8 December

How to watch UEFA Champions League in India live?

Fans wondering how to watch UEFA Champions League live in India can tune into the Sony Sports network, which have the official rights. Matches can be viewed on Sony Sports 1, 2, 3 SD/HD. Some matches will also be telecasted live on Sony Six SD/HD. Meanwhile, the Champions League can also be watched using the live stream on the SonyLIV app. As for live updates of the matches, fans can track the official social media handles of the UEFA Champions League and the two teams in contention.

UEFA Champions League 2020/21 final review

Chelsea won the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League after beating Manchester City 1-0 in the final thanks to a first-half goal from Kai Havertz. This was Chelsea's second UEFA Champions League, having won the trophy in 2012. The 2020/21 UCL win also helped Thomas Tuchel's side become the 13th multiple winner of the elusive trophy.