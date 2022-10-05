UEFA Champions League: Is Lionel Messi Playing For PSG Against Benfica? Here's An Update

After an important 2-1 victory over Nice over the weekend, Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will now turn their attention to the UEFA Champions League (UCL). They will face Benfica on Wednesday in their third group stage game. The game will begin live at 12:30 AM IST on October 6, from the iconic Estádio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal.

With both teams currently level on points in Group H of the UCL, each side will hope to get the win to increase their chances of topping the group ahead of the knockout stages. If PSG are to beat the in-form Portuguese side, they will need their best players on the pitch. With that in mind, here is a look at whether Lionel Messi is playing or not.

Is Lionel Messi playing against Benfica?

In the squad that PSG released for the game against Benfica on October 4, Lionel Messi was named in it, suggesting that he is completely fit for the UEFA Champions League game against Benfica. Hence, considering the sheer quality and the current form of the Argentine international, it will be surprising if he does not feature in the game against the Portuguese outfit.

After a relatively muted campaign last year, Messi seems to have found his best this season. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has already scored five goals and contributed with seven assists from just nine Ligue 1 appearances. And that is not it, as he is also arriving into the game against Benfica after scoring a stunning free-kick against Nice over the weekend.

Benfica vs PSG team news

While Lionel Messi is fit for the clash against Benfica, the club released an official update to confirm that both Presnel Kimpembe and Renato Sanches were sidelined for this game. Their statement read, "Renato Sanches, who felt a niggle in his right adductor in the last game, won't travel with the team to Lisbon. He'll return to training by the end of the week. (Meanwhile,) Presnel Kimpembe continues his recovery at the Training Centre."

Benfica's predicted starting line-up: Vlachodimos; Bah, A. Silva, Otamendi, Grimaldo; Florentino, Fernandez; Neres, R. Silva, Mario; Ramos

PSG's predicted starting line-up: Donnarumma; Mukiele, Marquinhos, Ramos; Hakimi, Pereira, Vitinha, Mendes; Messi, Mbappe, Neymar