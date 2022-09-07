Lionel Messi Equals Cristiano Ronaldo's 'unbreakable' Champions League Record Vs Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo's absence from this year's UEFA Champions League will be largely felt after Manchester United failed to qualify for Europe's elite competition this season. As Ronaldo prepares to play in Europa League, Lionel Messi in his first match of the competiton equalled his Ballon d'Or arch-rival's incredible UEFA Champions League record.

Lionel Messi one goal away from surpassing Madrid legend Iker Casillas

After starting the Champions League match against Juventus, Lionel Messi became the fourth player to play in 19 editions of Europe's elite club competition. The PSG star has now equalled Cristiano Ronaldo and his former Manchester United Ryan Giggs' record. The 35-year-old is now just one goal shy of matching Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas' record of featuring in 20 editions. Messi made his Champions League debut against Shakhtar Donetsk in the 2004-05 season and has not missed the competition since. The Argentina skipper has won the tournament on four occasions while playing for Barcelona.

PSG vs Juventus: Kylian Mbappe breaks Lionel Messi's record

Kylian Mbappe's brace helped PSG beat Juventus 2-1 in their first match of the UEFA Champions League group stage. Mbappé has now scored 29 UEFA Champions League goals in a PSG jersey which is just one short of Edinson Cavani’s club record.The two goals against Juventus also made Kylian Mbappé's the youngest player to score 35 goals in UEFA Champions League, taking the record away from his teammate Lionel Messi. The win was also the first for PSG having lost the previous six meetings between both teams.

The match started with PSG taking the lead through Mbappe in the 5th minute. Neymar was able to create an opening after a link-up play with his teammate (Mbappe). The Brazilian lobbed the ball over Juventus' defence for Mbappe to smash the ball into the net. Juventus came close to equalling the score in the 19th minute wiith summer signing Arkadiusz Milik saw his header from close range parried away by PSG ’keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. PSG doubled the lead in the 22nd minute with Ashraf Hakimi providing the assist to the 23-year-old teammate.

Juventus had a good 10-minute spell in the second half during which midfielder Weston McKennie pulled one goal back. PSG goalkeeper Donnarumma misjudged a cross leaving him too far away from his line and off balance. Weston McKennie jumped higher than defenders to head the ball home, ensuring a tense finale. PSG’s defence managed to soak in the pressure to ensure that the team walked away with all three points .