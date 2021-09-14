UEFA Champions League Live Streaming: Where To Watch UCL Matches LIVE In India?

The much-awaited UEFA Champions League is just around the corner, with matchday 1 fixtures scheduled to kickstart on September 14. Several blockbuster matches are scheduled to take place this week. The first day of matches will include Barcelona taking on 2019/20 UEFA Champions League winners Bayern Munich. Meanwhile, on the second day of matchday 1, Liverpool will take on AC Milan in a repeat of the 2005 and 2007 UEFA Champions League finals.

Ahead of an exciting week of matches, here is a look at the UEFA Champions League live streaming details, and where to watch UCL matches live in India. Meanwhile, the complete list of fixtures from matchday 1 is also mentioned below.

UEFA Champions League live streaming details

Fans wondering where to watch UCL matches live in India can tune into the Sony Sports network, which has the official telecasting rights. Matches can be viewed on Sony Sports 1, 2, 3 SD/HD and Sony Six SD/HD. Meanwhile, the Champions League can also be watched using the live stream on the SonyLIV app. As for the live updates of the matches, fans can track the official social media handles of the UEFA Champions League and the two teams in contention.

UEFA Champions League matchday 1 fixtures

Date Time Match UCL TV Channel Sep 14 10:15 PM IST Young Boys vs Manchester United Sony Ten 1 SD & HD, SonyLIV Sep 14 10:15 PM IST Sevilla vs RB Salzburg SonyLIV Sep 15 12:30 AM IST Chelsea vs Zenit Sony Ten 1 SD & HD, SonyLIV Sep 15 12:30 AM IST Malmo vs Juventus Sony Six SD & HD, SonyLIV Sep 15 12:30 AM IST Lille vs Wolfsburg SonyLIV Sep 15 12:30 AM IST Villarreal vs Atalanta SonyLIV Sep 15 12:30 AM IST Barcelona vs Bayern Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, SonyLIV Sep 15 12:30 AM IST Dynamo Kyiv vs Benfica SonyLIV Sep 15 10:15 PM IST Sheriff Tiraspol vs Shakhtar Donetsk SonyLIV Sep 15 10:15 PM IST Besiktas vs Dortmund Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, SonyLIV Sep 16 12:30 AM IST Inter vs Real Madrid Sony Six SD & HD, SonyLIV Sep 16 12:30 AM IST Sporting vs Ajax SonyLIV Sep 16 12:30 AM IST Liverpool vs AC Milan Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, SonyLIV Sep 16 12:30 AM IST Atletico Madrid vs Porto SonyLIV Sep 16 12:30 AM IST Man City vs RB Leipzig Sony Ten 1 SD & HD, SonyLIV Sep 16 12:30 AM IST Club Brugge vs PSG Sony Ten 3 SD & HD, SonyLIV

