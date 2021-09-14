UEFA Champions League Live Streaming: Where To Watch UCL Matches LIVE In India?

Quick links:
The much-awaited UEFA Champions League is just around the corner, with matchday 1 fixtures scheduled to kickstart on September 14. Several blockbuster matches are scheduled to take place this week. The first day of matches will include Barcelona taking on 2019/20 UEFA Champions League winners Bayern Munich. Meanwhile, on the second day of matchday 1, Liverpool will take on AC Milan in a repeat of the 2005 and 2007 UEFA Champions League finals.
Ahead of an exciting week of matches, here is a look at the UEFA Champions League live streaming details, and where to watch UCL matches live in India. Meanwhile, the complete list of fixtures from matchday 1 is also mentioned below.
Fans wondering where to watch UCL matches live in India can tune into the Sony Sports network, which has the official telecasting rights. Matches can be viewed on Sony Sports 1, 2, 3 SD/HD and Sony Six SD/HD. Meanwhile, the Champions League can also be watched using the live stream on the SonyLIV app. As for the live updates of the matches, fans can track the official social media handles of the UEFA Champions League and the two teams in contention.
|Date
|Time
|Match
|UCL TV Channel
|
Sep 14
|10:15 PM IST
|Young Boys vs Manchester United
|Sony Ten 1 SD & HD, SonyLIV
|
Sep 14
|10:15 PM IST
|
Sevilla vs RB Salzburg
|SonyLIV
|Sep 15
|12:30 AM IST
|Chelsea vs Zenit
|
Sony Ten 1 SD & HD, SonyLIV
|Sep 15
|12:30 AM IST
|
Malmo vs Juventus
|
Sony Six SD & HD, SonyLIV
|Sep 15
|12:30 AM IST
|Lille vs Wolfsburg
|
SonyLIV
|Sep 15
|12:30 AM IST
|Villarreal vs Atalanta
|
SonyLIV
|
Sep 15
|12:30 AM IST
|Barcelona vs Bayern
|
Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, SonyLIV
|Sep 15
|12:30 AM IST
|Dynamo Kyiv vs Benfica
|
SonyLIV
|Sep 15
|10:15 PM IST
|Sheriff Tiraspol vs Shakhtar Donetsk
|
SonyLIV
|
Sep 15
|10:15 PM IST
|Besiktas vs Dortmund
|
Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, SonyLIV
|Sep 16
|12:30 AM IST
|Inter vs Real Madrid
|
Sony Six SD & HD, SonyLIV
|Sep 16
|12:30 AM IST
|Sporting vs Ajax
|
SonyLIV
|Sep 16
|12:30 AM IST
|Liverpool vs AC Milan
|
Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, SonyLIV
|Sep 16
|12:30 AM IST
|Atletico Madrid vs Porto
|
SonyLIV
|Sep 16
|12:30 AM IST
|Man City vs RB Leipzig
|
Sony Ten 1 SD & HD, SonyLIV
|Sep 16
|12:30 AM IST
|Club Brugge vs PSG
|
Sony Ten 3 SD & HD, SonyLIV