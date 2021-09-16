UEFA Champions League: Manchester City Become Fastest English Club To Register 50 Wins

After a strong start to the Premier League campaign, Manchester City hit the ground running in the UEFA Champions League with a 6-3 win over RB Leipzig. Nathan Ake and Jack Grealish were among the scorers for the Pep Guardiola side in the nine-goal thriller. The win over RB Leipzig also saw Manchester make history in the UEFA Champions League.

UEFA Champions League: Manchester City fastest to reach 50 wins

Manchester City's win over RB Leipzig meant that the Manchester-based club become the fastest English team to register 50 UEFA Champions League win. City achieved the feat after playing 91 matches. Spanish giants Real Madrid completed 50 wins in 88 matches, the record which stands till date having achieved it in 2003. City 50 wins in 91 matches is quicker than Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United. Manchester City and RB Leipzig are placed in Group A, which also contains PSG and Club Brugge.

Manchester City vs. RB Leipzig highlights

The Manchester City vs. RB Leipzig match started with Manchester City taking the lead through Nathan Ake who found the back of the net with just 16 minutes gone in the match. Pep Guardiola's sid redoubled the lead following an own goal scored by RB Leipzig's Nordi Mukiele in the 28 th minute. RB Leipzig did cut down the lead through Christopher Nkunku who scored the first of his three goals of the match in the 42nd minute. However, City restored their two-goal advantage after Riyad Mahrez scored the penalty in the first-half injury time.

The start of the second half saw RB Leipzig reduced the deficit with Nkunku once against coring the goal in the 51st minute with a header. However, Manchester City's record signing Jack Grealish who was making his UEFA Champions League debut kept his team two-goal lead intact with a fine goal in the 56th minute.

The Germans, who are not having a good start to the Bundesliga campaign having lost three of their four matches, continued to attack City's goal and Nkunku once again brought them within touching distance of City after he fired home his third goal of the match. However, Joao Cancelo curled home a beautiful effort just 82 seconds later to restore the lead. Gabriel Jesus added the finishing touches to the scored in the 85th minute. City currently sit top of Group A after the opening fixtures as PSG were surprisingly held 1-1 by Club Brugge.