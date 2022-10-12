UEFA Champions League Points Table: Top Scorers And Team Standings On Gameweek 4

Quick links:
Image: @realmadrid/@ChampionsLeague/Twitter
The first half of UEFA Champions League 2022-23 matchday 4, saw many interesting clashes on Tuesday night, with a no. of high-octane games scheduled to be played on Wednesday. While defending champions Real Madrid and Manchester City returned with draws on Tuesday among the other teams, Chelsea, RB Leipzig, and Maccabi Haifa returned with impressive wins and earned valuable points in the Champions League standings. Despite City not scoring a goal in the fixture against Copenhagen, Erling Haaland remains at the top of the goal-scoring list of the tournament.
Ahead of Wednesday’s exciting action, here’s a look at the results on Gameweek 4 so far, Champions League standings and top-scorer lists.
Group A points table
|Team
|Wins
|
Draws
|Defeats
|Points
|
Napoli
|3
|0
|0
|9
|
Liverpool
|2
|0
|1
|6
|
Ajax
|1
|0
|2
|3
|
Rangers
|0
|0
|3
|0
Group B points table
|Team
|Wins
|
Draws
|Defeats
|Points
|
Club Brugge
|3
|0
|0
|9
|
Porto
|1
|0
|2
|3
|
Bayer Leverkusen
|1
|0
|2
|3
|
Atletico Madrid
|1
|0
|2
|3
Group C points table
|Team
|Wins
|
Draws
|Defeats
|Points
|
Bayern Munich
|3
|0
|0
|9
|
Inter Milan
|2
|0
|1
|6
|
Barcelona
|1
|0
|2
|3
|
Viktoria Plzen
|0
|0
|3
|0
Group D points table
|Team
|Wins
|
Draws
|Defeats
|Points
|
Sporting CP
|2
|0
|1
|6
|
Tottenham
|1
|1
|1
|4
|
Eintracht Frankfurt
|1
|1
|1
|4
|
Marseille
|1
|0
|2
|3
Group E points table
|Team
|Wins
|
Draws
|Defeats
|Points
|
Chelsea
|2
|1
|1
|7
|
RB Salzburg
|1
|3
|0
|6
|
AC Milan
|1
|1
|2
|4
|
Dinamo Zagreb
|1
|1
|2
|4
Group F points table
|Team
|Wins
|
Draws
|Defeats
|Points
|
Real Madrid
|3
|1
|0
|10
|
RB Leipzig
|2
|0
|2
|6
|
Shakhtar Donetsk
|1
|2
|1
|5
|
Celtic
|0
|1
|3
|1
Group G points table
|Team
|Wins
|
Draws
|Defeats
|Points
|
Manchester City
|3
|1
|0
|10
|
Borussia Dortmund
|2
|1
|1
|7
|
Sevilla
|0
|2
|2
|2
|
FC Copenhagen
|0
|2
|2
|2
Group H points table
|Team
|Wins
|Draws
|
Defeats
|Points
|
Paris Saint-Germain
|2
|2
|0
|8
|
Benfica
|2
|2
|0
|8
|
Juventus
|1
|0
|3
|3
|
Maccabi Haifa
|1
|0
|3
|3