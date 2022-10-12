UEFA Champions League Points Table: Top Scorers And Team Standings On Gameweek 4

The first half of UEFA Champions League 2022-23 matchday 4, saw many interesting clashes on Tuesday night, with a no. of high-octane games scheduled to be played on Wednesday. While defending champions Real Madrid and Manchester City returned with draws on Tuesday among the other teams, Chelsea, RB Leipzig, and Maccabi Haifa returned with impressive wins and earned valuable points in the Champions League standings. Despite City not scoring a goal in the fixture against Copenhagen, Erling Haaland remains at the top of the goal-scoring list of the tournament.

Ahead of Wednesday’s exciting action, here’s a look at the results on Gameweek 4 so far, Champions League standings and top-scorer lists.

UEFA Champions League 2022-23: Gameweek 4 Results so far

Maccabi Haifa win 2-0 against Juventus

Copenhagen draw 0-0 against Manchester City

PSG draw 1-1 against Benfica

Dinamo Zagreb draw 1-1 against RB Salzburg

Borussia Dortmund draw 1-1 against Sevilla

Chelsea win 2-0 against Milan

Shakhtar Donetsk draw 1-1 against Real Madrid

RB Leipzig win 2-0 against Celtic

UEFA Champions League 2022-23: Top Goal scorers so far

Erling Haaland (Manchester City) - 5 goals

Frantzdy Pierrot (Maccabi Haifa) - 5 goals

Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb )- 5 goals

Kylian Mbappe (Paris)- 4 goals

UEFA Champions League 2022-23: Team Standings ahead of Wednesday’s action

Group A points table

Team Wins Draws Defeats Points Napoli 3 0 0 9 Liverpool 2 0 1 6 Ajax 1 0 2 3 Rangers 0 0 3 0

Group B points table

Team Wins Draws Defeats Points Club Brugge 3 0 0 9 Porto 1 0 2 3 Bayer Leverkusen 1 0 2 3 Atletico Madrid 1 0 2 3

Group C points table

Team Wins Draws Defeats Points Bayern Munich 3 0 0 9 Inter Milan 2 0 1 6 Barcelona 1 0 2 3 Viktoria Plzen 0 0 3 0

Group D points table

Team Wins Draws Defeats Points Sporting CP 2 0 1 6 Tottenham 1 1 1 4 Eintracht Frankfurt 1 1 1 4 Marseille 1 0 2 3

Group E points table

Team Wins Draws Defeats Points Chelsea 2 1 1 7 RB Salzburg 1 3 0 6 AC Milan 1 1 2 4 Dinamo Zagreb 1 1 2 4

Group F points table

Team Wins Draws Defeats Points Real Madrid 3 1 0 10 RB Leipzig 2 0 2 6 Shakhtar Donetsk 1 2 1 5 Celtic 0 1 3 1

Group G points table

Team Wins Draws Defeats Points Manchester City 3 1 0 10 Borussia Dortmund 2 1 1 7 Sevilla 0 2 2 2 FC Copenhagen 0 2 2 2

Group H points table

Team Wins Draws Defeats Points Paris Saint-Germain 2 2 0 8 Benfica 2 2 0 8 Juventus 1 0 3 3 Maccabi Haifa 1 0 3 3

UCL 2022-23: Upcoming fixtures on Gameweek 4