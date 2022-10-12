Last Updated:

UEFA Champions League Points Table: Top Scorers And Team Standings On Gameweek 4

Check out the top scorers, team standings on Gameweek 4 of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 season. Barcelona, Bayern & Tottenham are yet to play their games.

UEFA

The first half of UEFA Champions League 2022-23 matchday 4, saw many interesting clashes on Tuesday night, with a no. of high-octane games scheduled to be played on Wednesday. While defending champions Real Madrid and Manchester City returned with draws on Tuesday among the other teams, Chelsea, RB Leipzig, and Maccabi Haifa returned with impressive wins and earned valuable points in the Champions League standings. Despite City not scoring a goal in the fixture against Copenhagen, Erling Haaland remains at the top of the goal-scoring list of the tournament.

Ahead of Wednesday’s exciting action, here’s a look at the results on Gameweek 4 so far, Champions League standings and top-scorer lists. 

UEFA Champions League 2022-23: Gameweek 4 Results so far

  • Maccabi Haifa win 2-0 against Juventus
  • Copenhagen draw 0-0 against Manchester City
  • PSG draw 1-1 against Benfica
  • Dinamo Zagreb draw 1-1 against RB Salzburg
  • Borussia Dortmund draw 1-1 against Sevilla
  • Chelsea win 2-0 against Milan
  • Shakhtar Donetsk draw 1-1 against Real Madrid
  • RB Leipzig win 2-0 against Celtic

UEFA Champions League 2022-23: Top Goal scorers so far

  • Erling Haaland (Manchester City) - 5 goals
  • Frantzdy Pierrot (Maccabi Haifa) - 5 goals
  • Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb )- 5 goals
  • Kylian Mbappe (Paris)- 4 goals

UEFA Champions League 2022-23: Team Standings ahead of Wednesday’s action

Group A points table

Team Wins

Draws

 Defeats Points

Napoli

 3 0 0 9

Liverpool

 2 0 1 6

Ajax

 1 0 2 3

Rangers

 0 0 3 0

Group B points table

Team Wins

Draws

 Defeats Points

Club Brugge

 3 0 0 9

Porto

 1 0 2 3

Bayer Leverkusen

 1 0 2 3

Atletico Madrid

 1 0 2 3

Group C points table

Team Wins

Draws

 Defeats Points

Bayern Munich

 3 0 0 9

Inter Milan

 2 0 1 6

Barcelona

 1 0 2 3

Viktoria Plzen

 0 0 3 0

Group D points table

Team Wins

Draws

 Defeats Points

Sporting CP

 2 0 1 6

Tottenham

 1 1 1 4

Eintracht Frankfurt

 1 1 1 4

Marseille

 1 0 2 3

Group E points table

Team Wins

Draws

 Defeats Points

Chelsea

 2 1 1 7

RB Salzburg

 1 3 0 6

AC Milan

 1 1 2 4

Dinamo Zagreb

 1 1 2 4

Group F points table

Team Wins

Draws

 Defeats Points

Real Madrid

 3 1 0 10

RB Leipzig

 2 0 2 6

Shakhtar Donetsk

 1 2 1 5

Celtic

 0 1 3 1

Group G points table

Team Wins

Draws

 Defeats Points

Manchester City

 3 1 0 10

Borussia Dortmund

 2 1 1 7

Sevilla

 0 2 2 2

FC Copenhagen

 0 2 2 2

Group H points table

Team Wins Draws

Defeats

 Points

Paris Saint-Germain

 2 2 0 8

Benfica

 2 2 0 8

Juventus

 1 0 3 3

Maccabi Haifa

 1 0 3 3

UCL 2022-23: Upcoming fixtures on Gameweek 4

  • Napoli vs Ajax 
  • Atletico Madrid vs CLub Brugge
  • Leverkusen vs Porto
  • Rangers vs Liverpool
  • Barcelona vs Inter
  • Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern Munich
  • Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt
  • Sporting vs Marseille
