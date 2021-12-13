UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Draw Live Stream: How To Watch In India, US And UK?

The knockout stage of the ongoing UEFA Champions League is poised to begin, with the group stage having concluded with some thrilling matches between top European teams. The draw for the last 16 is scheduled to begin at 4:30 PM IST on December 13, Monday. Some of the top teams in the world have made it through to the Round of 16 including Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Manchester United but there have also been some surprises like Barcelona getting knocked out of the UCL after 20 years and into the Europa League while Benfica managed to go through.

The draw for the UEFA Champions League round of 16 is just around the corner, take a look at the live streaming details for the upcoming event.

How to watch the Champions League last 16 draw live stream in India?

For football fans in India, the Sony Pictures Sports Network owns the rights to broadcast the UEFA Champions League last-16 draw in India. So for those who would like to catch the action live, they can head to Sony Ten 1 SD or Sony Ten 1 on their TVs. They can also live stream the last 16 draw on the Sony LIV app or website. Another option for live streaming is the UEFA Champions League official website and live updates can be followed on their social media pages. The draw for the last 16 is scheduled to begin at 4:30 PM IST on December 13, Monday.

How to watch the Champions League last 16 draw live stream in the US?

For fans who want to catch the action of the UCL last 16 draw in the US, they can do so by tuning in to the TUDN channel or they can also live stream it on fuboTV, Paramount+, CBS Sports HQ or the TUDN app. Another option for live streaming is the UEFA Champions League official website and live updates can be followed on their social media pages. The draw for the last 16 is scheduled to begin at 6:00 AM ET on December 13, Monday.

How to watch the Champions League last 16 draw live stream in the UK?

For fans in the UK that would like to catch the UEFA Champions League last 16 draw live, they can tune in to BT Sport 1 with the coverage set to begin at 10:45 AM GMT. The UCL last 16 draw can also be live streamed on the BT Sport app or website. Another option for live streaming is the UEFA Champions League official website and live updates can also be seen on their social media pages. The draw for the last 16 is scheduled to begin at 11:00 AM GMT on December 13, Monday.

UEFA Champions League: Qualified teams

Group A: Manchester City (winner), PSG (runner-up)

Group B: Liverpool (winner), Atletico Madrid (runner-up)

Group C: Ajax (winner), Sporting CP (runner-up)

Group D: Real Madrid (winner), Inter Milan (runner-up)

Group E: Bayern Munich (winner), Benfica (runner-up)

Group F: Manchester United (winner), Villarreal (runner-up)

Group G: Lille (winner), Red Bull Salzburg (runner-up)

Group H: Juventus (winner), Chelsea (runner-up)

Image: AP