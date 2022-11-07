Major football clubs excluding Barcelona have safely made their way to the Round of 16 of the Champions League as the group stage came to a close. The attention now switches to the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw, which will take place on Monday, November 7.

The list of group winners is locked and the draw will give them the advantage of playing the first leg at home. We take a look at details regarding when and where the UEFA Champions League draw will take place, the group winners and the runners-up.

Where will the Champions League Round of 16 draw take place

The Champions League Round of 16 draw, is scheduled to take place on Monday, November 7 in Nyon, Switzerland.

What time is the UCL Round of 16 draw in India?

The UEFA Champions League last 16 draw is scheduled to start at 4:30 pm IST on Monday, November 7, 2022. The draw will start at 12:00 pm BST while it begins at 1:00 pm CEST in other parts of Europe.

When and where to watch the Champions League Round of 16 draw

The live streaming of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 will be available on UEFA's official website for free.

Who faces who in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16?

Bring it on! 👊



Which tie can't you wait for?#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/tiWnYYTdXj — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 7, 2022

Teams qualified for Champions League Round of 16

Group winners: Bayern Munich (Germany), Benfica (Portugal), Chelsea (England), Manchester City (England), Napoli (Italy),

Porto (Portugal), Real Madrid (Spain)﻿, Tottenham (England)

Group runners-up: Club Brugge (Belgium), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany), Inter (Italy), RB Leipzig (Germany), Liverpool (England), AC Milan (Italy), Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Champions League Round of 16 match dates

The first legs of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 will be played on February 14th, 15th, 21st, and 22nd, while the second legs will be played on March 7th, 8th, 14th and15th. The teams who are in Pot 1 will play their first legs away from home.

Teams that qualified for UEFA Europa League

Ajax (Netherlands), Barcelona (Spain), Bayer Leverkusen (Germany), FC Salzburg (Austria), Juventus (Italy), Sevilla (Spain), Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine), Sporting CP (Portugal)

Teams eliminated from European competitions

Atletico Madrid (Spain), Celtic (Scotland), FC Copenhagen (Denmark), Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia), Maccabi Haifa (Israel), Marseille (France), Rangers(Scotland), Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic)