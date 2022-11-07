Quick links:
Image: AP
Major football clubs excluding Barcelona have safely made their way to the Round of 16 of the Champions League as the group stage came to a close. The attention now switches to the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw, which will take place on Monday, November 7.
The list of group winners is locked and the draw will give them the advantage of playing the first leg at home. We take a look at details regarding when and where the UEFA Champions League draw will take place, the group winners and the runners-up.
The Champions League Round of 16 draw, is scheduled to take place on Monday, November 7 in Nyon, Switzerland.
The UEFA Champions League last 16 draw is scheduled to start at 4:30 pm IST on Monday, November 7, 2022. The draw will start at 12:00 pm BST while it begins at 1:00 pm CEST in other parts of Europe.
The live streaming of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 will be available on UEFA's official website for free.
Bring it on! 👊— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 7, 2022
Which tie can't you wait for?#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/tiWnYYTdXj
Group winners: Bayern Munich (Germany), Benfica (Portugal), Chelsea (England), Manchester City (England), Napoli (Italy),
Porto (Portugal), Real Madrid (Spain), Tottenham (England)
Group runners-up: Club Brugge (Belgium), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany), Inter (Italy), RB Leipzig (Germany), Liverpool (England), AC Milan (Italy), Paris Saint-Germain (France)
The first legs of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 will be played on February 14th, 15th, 21st, and 22nd, while the second legs will be played on March 7th, 8th, 14th and15th. The teams who are in Pot 1 will play their first legs away from home.
Ajax (Netherlands), Barcelona (Spain), Bayer Leverkusen (Germany), FC Salzburg (Austria), Juventus (Italy), Sevilla (Spain), Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine), Sporting CP (Portugal)
Atletico Madrid (Spain), Celtic (Scotland), FC Copenhagen (Denmark), Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia), Maccabi Haifa (Israel), Marseille (France), Rangers(Scotland), Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic)