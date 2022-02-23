Last Updated:

UEFA Champions League: Will Russia Be Stripped Of Hosting UCL Final At St. Petersburg?

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is amongst leaders who have called for action against Russia, as he expressed opposition to holding the final in Russia.

The 2022 UEFA Champions League final is slated to be held in Russia's Saint Petersburg in May this year. However, reports have emerged suggesting that the UEFA could change the venue of the marquee event due to the ongoing military tension between Russia and Ukraine.

The former Soviet Republics are currently engaged in a military escalation on Ukraine's eastern border, where Russia has deployed troops. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is amongst the leaders who have called for action against Russia, as he expressed opposition to holding the final in Saint Petersburg. 

After announcing sanctions on Moscow, Boris Johnson suggested in the UK Parliament that Russia should be stripped of hosting the Champions League final this year. "A Russia that is more isolated, a Russia that has pariah status – no chance of holding football tournaments in a Russia that invades sovereign countries," Johnson said. 

Could the Champions League final be moved out of Russia?

Meanwhile, reports suggest that UEFA is considering the idea of moving the Champions League final out of Saint Petersburg but is yet to make a formal announcement. In a statement released on Tuesday, the European body said that it is constantly monitoring the situation in Ukraine, adding that there are currently no plans to shift the venue of this season's Champions League final. 

"UEFA is constantly and closely monitoring the situation. At present, there are no plans to change the venue," the European football body said in its statement.

According to reports, if the Champions League final is eventually moved out of Saint Petersburg, it will be based on logistical considerations rather than a political statement, as hosting a competition in a country that is at war is not practical. A final in Saint Petersburg could reportedly present additional difficulties both for the organising body as well as the fans. 

Russia-Ukraine tensions

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden on Tuesday, February 22, announced that the US is sanctioning two of Russia’s largest banks, cutting it off from getting loans from the West and imposing sanctions on Russia’s elites and their families. Boris Johnson and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also imposed sanctions on Russia on Tuesday. 

