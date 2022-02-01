UEFA Demands Carlo Ancelotti Re-take Coaching Test To Continue Real Madrid Stint

Carlo Ancelotti may not be able to take the bench for Real Madrid's next match after reports emerged about UEFA asking the Italian to re-take his coaching exams after his coaching licence expired. Carlo Ancelotti returned to the Santiago Bernabeu for a second spell as a manager of the club after ending his stint with the Premier League club Everton.

Currently, under Carlo Ancelotti Real Madrid is currently sitting at the top of the La Liga points table, having accumulated a total of 50 points from 22 matches. They are currently four points clear of second-placed Sevilla.

Carlo Ancelotti coaching exam: UEFA sends letter to Real Madrid manager

Carlo Ancelotti's coaching exam was reported by Corriere Dello Sport (via TalkSPORT), with the publication claiming that Carlo Ancelotti coaching licence expired on December 31st 2021 and he will now need to sit an exam in order to renew his certification.

The report further states that UEFA has sent a letter to the 62-year-old warning him that he will have to pass the exam, despite the fact the current Madrid boss coaching the team seven times since the new year. The report also states that the Spanish Football Federation has now intervened in the matter and have written back to UEFA, suggesting that an exam for an experienced coach like Carlo Ancelotti after 1200 matches in charge is not the best idea.

Carlo Ancelotti's career as manager

Carlo Ancelotti is considered one of the top football managers across Europe and boasts of a really impressive CV. He has offered his services to the biggest clubs in Europe like Real Madrid, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and AC Milan. The Italian tactician has won numerous trophies while coaching different teams across Europe. He has won a Premier League title, an FA Cup and three Champions League trophies and two Club World Cups. Ancelotti has also been named the World's Best Club Coach on two separate occasions.

Ancelotti won the Champions League twice with Milan, and once with Real Madrid. He has also won league titles in Germany, France and Italy. Overall Carlo Ancelotti has won a total of 21 titles in his 30-year long managerial career. During his first stint at Real Madrid as manager Ancelotti helped the Spanish Giants lift their tenth European Cup, which was named "La Decima."