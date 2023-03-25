UEFA Euro Qualifiers: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Scales New Heights But Fails To Rescue Sweden

UEFA Euro Qualifiers: Romelu Lukaku emerged as the star of the night as Sweden hosted Belgium on Matchday 1 of the ongoing UEFA Euro Qualifiers. While Lukaku starred with a stunning hat trick, Swedish football great Zlatan Ibrahimovic made headlines for scripting a massive record despite ending up on the losing side. Lukaku’s goals helped Belgium earn their first points in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying round, which was their first international match since their disappointing exit from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Meanwhile, at the age of 41 years old, Ibrahimovic came off the bench as a 73rd-minute substitute and became the second oldest player ever to take part in a European qualifier. While it initially seemed like the AC Milan superstar was the oldest man to do so, it later emerged that Gibraltar striker Lee Casciaro claimed the record during the match against Greece on Friday. While the Swedish star was born on October 3, 1981, Casciaro was born four days prior on September 29, 1981.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic on a record-breaking streak

At the age of 41 years, 5 months, and 21 days, the Swedish star is still ahead of former Italian goalkeeper Dino Zolff, who previously held the record. Zolff played against Sweden on May 29, 1983, at the age of 41. This comes almost a week after Zlatan scripted a major record while representing his club in the Serie A.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic achieves major milestone in Serie A

He scored against Udinese in the Italian top-tier league and became the oldest player to score a goal in Serie A history. In the meantime, earlier this week Ibrahimovic revealed his plans about his future in international football. He reportedly insisted that he wants to play at the EURO 2024 finals, which will be played in Germany next year.

UEFA Euro 2024: Sweden to face Azrbaijan in next game after Belgium loss

If Sweden advance into the UEFA Euro finals, Zlatan will play the tournament as a 43-year-old and become the oldest player ever to participate in it. However, the team has now started their Qualifiers campaign on a disappointing note by losing to Belgium. Sweden face Azerbaijan in their next match on Saturday, March 28.