UEFA Europa League Draw: Who Are Barcelona And Borussia Dortmund's Opponents?

The Europa League play-off draw has been completed and now it is all about who will face who to reach the last-16 of the competition. The draw involved the teams who had qualified as runners-up from the Europa League group stages as well as those who had dropped out of the Champions League. Several big teams, including the likes of Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Atalanta and RB Leipzig dropped into this round while several others such as Rangers, Napoli and Lazio joined them as runners-up from the Europa League group stages. The eight winners from this play-off round will go into the UEFA Europa League draw for the Round of 16 where eight winners of the Europa League group stages (Olympique Lyonnais, AS Monaco, Spartak Moscow, Eintracht Frankfurt, Galatasaray, Crvena Zvezda, Bayer Leverkusen and West Ham United).

Among the big draws, Barcelona will face Napoli while Borussia Dortmund have drawn with Scottish champions Rangers. In other draws, Serie A side Atalanta BC lock horns against Greek side Olympiacos while Germany's RB Leipzig face Spanish side Real Sociedad.

Elsewhere, Russian champions Zenit will square off against Spanish side Real Betis while Portuguese side Porto will be up against Italian side Lazio. Completing the draw are Moldovan side FC Sheriff and they have drawn up against Portuguese side S.C. Braga.

UEFA Europa League draw

Sevilla vs Dinamo Zagreb

Atalanta vs Olympiacos

RB Leipzig vs Real Sociedad

Barcelona vs Napoli

Zenit vs Real Betis

Borussia Dortmund vs Rangers

Sheriff vs Braga

Porto vs Lazio

UEFA Europa Conference League draw

Similar to the Europa League, the newly introduced European third tire completion will see the runners up of the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage and the teams that dropped down from the Europa League play a play-off round to determine who will play the eight group stage winners in the Round of 16. The losers of this round will exit the European competition entirely.

Marseille vs Qarabag

PSV vs Maccabi Tel Aviv

Fenerbahce vs Slavia Prague

Midtjylland vs PAOK

Leicester vs Randers

Celtic vs Bodo/Glimt

Sparta Prague vs Partizan

Rapid Wien vs Tottenham / Vitesse

