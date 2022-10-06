After a disappointing 6-3 defeat against arch-rivals Manchester City on Sunday, Premier League giants Manchester United are all set to take on Omonia in their third game of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday. The match will begin live at 10:15 PM IST on October 6, from the Tsirio Stadium in Limassol, ‎Cyprus.

With the Red Devils currently level on points (3) in Group E with third-placed Sheriff, they will hope to win this game against Omonia to ease off the pressure moving into the later stages of the group matches. If Erik ten Hag's are to win their upcoming match they will need their best players on the pitch. With that in mind, here is a look at whether Cristiano Ronaldo is playing against Omonia or not.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing against Omonia?

Ahead of Manchester United's UEFA Europa League game against Omonia, Cristiano Ronaldo not only looked in good spirits during the training session but he also performed some brilliant trickery as seen in the video below. With the Portuguese international all fired up and fit to play, he is likely to start against Omonia on Thursday.

Staying sharp ahead of our #UEL match tomorrow 💪#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 5, 2022

However, it is pertinent to note that the 37-year-old seemingly has fallen out of favour at the club under new manager Erik ten Hag. That seemed evident during the Red Devils' game against Manchester City when Ronaldo was not even brought on in the second half although the club were 4-0 down at half-time.

The Dutch coach's decision undoubtedly raised eyebrows among many because of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's stature, and as a result, he was unsurprisingly asked several questions regarding Ronaldo's future at the club during his pre-match press conference. In response, Ten Hag said, "