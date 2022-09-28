UEFA Nations League 2022/23: Final Four Teams, Schedule, Date, Venue And Where To Watch

After an exciting set of last-round group stage matches in the UEFA Nations League, the final four teams that would head to the semi-finals have been determined. The four teams that qualified are Croatia from Group 1, Spain from Group 2, Italy from Group 3 and the Netherlands from Group 4.

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting semi-final action between the four teams, here is a look at the details of where to watch all the action of the UEFA Nations League 2022/23 semi-finals live in India, the US and the UK.

Nations League 2022/23 Final four teams

1. Croatia

2. Spain

3. Italy

4. The Netherlands

UEFA Nations League semis schedule

The semi-finals of the UEFA Nations League 2022/23 season will take place on June 14 and 15 next year. After the finalists are determined, both the third and fourth place match and the final will take place on June 18, 2023. While the venues of the semis are yet to be decided, one of the four teams competing for the title would be selected as hosts.

Only two stadiums are required to take on the hosting duties, with these two venues splitting the duties of hosting the two semis, the third and fourth place match, and the finals.

How to watch the UEFA Nations League live in India?

Indian fans wondering how to watch the UEFA Nations League 2022/23 season live can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of the clashes on the official social media handles of the two teams in contention.

Where to watch tournament's semis in UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wondering where to watch the UEFA Nations League semis can tune in to the Sky Sports Network, which will also provide the live stream for all the games.

How to watch UEFA Nations League live in US?

Fans in the United States wanting to watch the UEFA Nations League can tune in to the Fox Sports Network. Meanwhile, the live stream will be provided by fuboTV.