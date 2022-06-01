UEFA Nations League 2022: Full Schedule, Teams, Time, Date, Live Streaming Details

After an enthralling season of club competition across the major European leagues, the players are all set to return for international duty. Players from European countries are set to compete in the UEFA Nations League, which is set to begin on June 1, with some top teams such as defending champions France, Portugal, England and Italy in action.

As per the format of the competition, the teams will be divided into four leagues: A, B, C and D. League A, B and C will feature four groups of four teams each, while League D will consist of two groups. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting competition, here is a look at the UEFA Nations League 2022 schedule, live streaming details, and more information about how the competition takes place.

UEFA Nations League Groups

League A

Group A1: France, Denmark, Croatia, Austria

Group A2: Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Czech Republic

Group A3: Italy, Germany, England, Hungary

Group A4: Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Wales

League B

Group B1: Ukraine, Scotland, Republic of Ireland, Armenia

Group B2: Iceland, Russia*, Israel, Albania

Group B3: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland, Romania, Montenegro

Group B4: Sweden, Norway, Serbia, Slovenia

⚽ Four big games to look forward to tonight!



🇮🇹 🆚 🇦🇷 #Finalissima

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🆚 🇺🇦 #WCQ play-off

🇫🇷 🆚 🇳🇱 #U17EURO final

🇵🇱 🆚 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #NationsLeague kick-off



Swipe to select your match preview below: ⬇️ — UEFA (@UEFA) June 1, 2022

League C

Group C1: Turkey, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Faroe Islands

Group C2: Northern Ireland, Greece, Kosovo, Cyprus

Group C3: Slovakia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan

Group C4: Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Georgia, Gibraltar

League D

Group D1: Liechtenstein, Moldova, Andorra, Latvia

Group D2: Malta, Estonia, San Marino

UEFA Nations League 2022 schedule

Matchdays Dates Matchdays 1 & 2 June 1-8, 2022 Matchdays 3 & 4 June 9-14, 2022 Matchdays 5 & 6 September 22-27, 2022 Semi-finals June 14, 15, 2023 Final & 3rd place match June 18, 2023 Play-outs March 21–23 & 24–26, 2024

How to watch UEFA Nations League 2022 live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the UEFA Nations League 2022 live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the live stream, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates and scores on the official social media handles of the two teams in contention and the competition's handle.

UEFA Nations League format

League A of the UEFA Nations League consists of the top teams in Europe, and the winners of each group in this league will qualify for the finals tournament that will take place in 2023. Meanwhile, the winners of League B, C and D will be promoted to the next league.