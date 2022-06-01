UEFA Nations League 2022: Full Schedule, Teams, Time, Date, Live Streaming Details

Quick links:
After an enthralling season of club competition across the major European leagues, the players are all set to return for international duty. Players from European countries are set to compete in the UEFA Nations League, which is set to begin on June 1, with some top teams such as defending champions France, Portugal, England and Italy in action.
As per the format of the competition, the teams will be divided into four leagues: A, B, C and D. League A, B and C will feature four groups of four teams each, while League D will consist of two groups. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting competition, here is a look at the UEFA Nations League 2022 schedule, live streaming details, and more information about how the competition takes place.
Group A1: France, Denmark, Croatia, Austria
Group A2: Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Czech Republic
Group A3: Italy, Germany, England, Hungary
Group A4: Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Wales
Group B1: Ukraine, Scotland, Republic of Ireland, Armenia
Group B2: Iceland, Russia*, Israel, Albania
Group B3: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland, Romania, Montenegro
Group B4: Sweden, Norway, Serbia, Slovenia
⚽ Four big games to look forward to tonight!— UEFA (@UEFA) June 1, 2022
🇮🇹 🆚 🇦🇷 #Finalissima
🏴 🆚 🇺🇦 #WCQ play-off
🇫🇷 🆚 🇳🇱 #U17EURO final
🇵🇱 🆚 🏴 #NationsLeague kick-off
Swipe to select your match preview below: ⬇️
Group C1: Turkey, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Faroe Islands
Group C2: Northern Ireland, Greece, Kosovo, Cyprus
Group C3: Slovakia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan
Group C4: Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Georgia, Gibraltar
Group D1: Liechtenstein, Moldova, Andorra, Latvia
Group D2: Malta, Estonia, San Marino
Matchdays
|Dates
Matchdays 1 & 2
|June 1-8, 2022
Matchdays 3 & 4
|June 9-14, 2022
Matchdays 5 & 6
|September 22-27, 2022
Semi-finals
|June 14, 15, 2023
Final & 3rd place match
|June 18, 2023
Play-outs
March 21–23 & 24–26, 2024
Fans wondering how to watch the UEFA Nations League 2022 live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the live stream, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates and scores on the official social media handles of the two teams in contention and the competition's handle.
League A of the UEFA Nations League consists of the top teams in Europe, and the winners of each group in this league will qualify for the finals tournament that will take place in 2023. Meanwhile, the winners of League B, C and D will be promoted to the next league.