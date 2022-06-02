UEFA Nations League 2022: Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing For Portugal Against Spain?

The Spanish national football team is up against Portugal on the opening day of the UEFA Nationa League 2022 tournament on Thursday night. Spain will host the Group 2 match at Benito Villamarin Stadium in Seville and both teams also find Czech Republic and Switzerland in their group. Portugal will kickstart their 2022-23 season with the tournament, looking to kick off the preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play for Portugal against Spain on Thursday night?

Meanwhile, the Portuguese captain Cristiano Ronaldo has been included in the squad, coming off a stellar domestic season with Manchester United. Although United suffered from dismal performance, Ronaldo emerged as the leading goal scorer with 18 Premier League goals and 24 goals across competitions. He also helped the national team win the World Cup playoffs and qualify for the mega event, scheduled to begin in November in Qatar.

Ronaldo joined the national squad at their training base, Cidade do Futebol in Alges, and trained fully for the match against Spain. Portugal manager Fernando Santos confirmed that the squad has no injury concerns with Diogo Jota and Rafael Leao joining the squad late due to extended club seasons. However, Vitinha will be absent after testing positive for Covid-19. Even if Ronaldo has not played a game since Manchester United’s 4-0 loss at Brighton, he is likely to lead the team against manager Luis Enrique’s squad.

Cristiano Ronaldo- Portugal's leading goal scorer and leading appearance maker

By playing the game against Spain on Thursday night, Ronaldo will make his 187th appearance for the national team and continue to better his record. Ronaldo is the team’s leading appearance maker and already has 115 goals to his credit, which is 2.5 times more than the second-most goal scorer Pauleta (47). At the same time, he is the second most capped and currently active player in international football.

Spain vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League 2022: Predicted Lineups

Spain predicted starting lineup: Simon; Azpilicueta, E Garcia, P Torres, Alba; Thiago, Busquets, Koke; Gavi, Morata, F Torres

Portugal predicted starting lineup: Patricio; Cancelo, Pepe, Danilo, Guerreiro; Fernandes, Moutinho, Bernardo; Otavio, Ronaldo, Jota

(Image: @selecaoportugal/Twitter)