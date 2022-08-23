Last Updated:

UEFA To Announce Sanctions On 10 Clubs Including Barcelona For Breaching FFP Rules: Report

La Liga heavyweights Barcelona are one of 10 top European clubs that are reportedly being investigated by UEFA for a financial fair play (FFP) breach.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Barcelona being investigated by UEFA

Image: AP


La Liga giants Barcelona are one of 10 top European clubs that are reportedly being investigated by UEFA for a financial fair play (FFP) breach. According to reports, 20 teams were flagged, including Premier League heavyweights Arsenal and Ligue 1 outfit Olympique de Marseille.

UEFA investigating 20 clubs for FFP breach

According to The Times, a total of 20 clubs have been placed on their watchlist for a potential financial fair play breach, and 10 of these clubs have already been found guilty of breaching the rules until the 2020/21 season. The 10 teams include Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Juventus, Inter Milan and AS Roma among the most prominent names.

Reportedly, Barcelona and Juventus have refused so far to enter into FFP negotiations with UEFA. Moreover, the two clubs along with Real Madrid are reportedly already in the middle of other legal proceedings due to their involvement with the European Super League. Clubs like PSG are likely to face sanctions of financial nature, while the Italian clubs and Barcelona could face harsher punishments, including possible bans on competing in the transfer market.

READ | Who is Manisha Kalyan? 20-yr-old makes historic debut in UEFA Champions League; Watch

FFP rules to change from 2023 onwards

As UEFA reportedly continues to investigate about 20 clubs for the possible breach of financial fair play rules, it must be noted that the ongoing season is the last time that the existing rules will exist. By 2023, football's governing body has introduced a new set of rules, which will restrict clubs from spending on player and coach wages, transfers, and agent fees to 70% of club revenues. 

READ | UEFA Champions League 2022/23 group stage draw: Date, time, teams, live streaming details

However, this decrease will take place gradually from 90% in 2023/2024, 80% in 2024/2025 and finally 70% in 2025/2026. In their explainer released in April earlier this year, UEFA noted that the implementation of the new rules will be gradual over the next three years to give the clubs the necessary time to adapt.

READ | Why are Man City playing Barcelona at Camp Nou on August 25 despite start of EPL season?

The football's governing body added that breaches of these rules will be sanctioned by the Club Financial Control Body (CFCB). UEFA concluded their explainer by making it clear that they were not softening their rules in any way when it came to evaluating the club's revenues and allowed losses.

READ | Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski's watch snatched outside training ground: Report
COMMENT