UKR Vs AUT Dream11: Ukraine Vs Austria Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Ukraine square off against Austria in the upcoming Euro 2020 clash on Monday, June 21. The Round 3 Group C encounter is set to be played at the Arena Nationala Bucuresti in Romania with the kickoff scheduled for 9:30 PM IST. Let's have a look at the UKR vs AUT Dream11 team and top picks alongside other details of this clash.

UKR vs AUT Match Preview

Both the teams will head into the match as the second and third-ranked teams in the Group C of the table. With three points against their name, Ukraine and Austria not only share the same points but are also on par with each other in terms of goal difference.

However, they will be starting the game following a contrasting run of results as Ukraine enter the match after recording a narrow 2-1 win over North Macedonia in their previous outing. Austria on the other hand suffered a comprehensive 2-0 loss to the Netherlands in the second round of the Group C fixtures.

They will be eager to end the group stages of the ongoing European Championship on a high and will aim to pocket three points to end up as the second-ranked team on the table. However, a draw cannot be considered a bad result for either team as it would highly likely provide an opportunity for both teams in advancing into the knockout stages of the Euros 2020.

UKR vs AUT Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - A. Yarmalenko or X. Schiager

Vice-Captain -M. Sabitzer or O. Zinchenko

UKR vs AUT Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - G. Bushchan

Defenders – D. Alaba, V. Mykolenko, S. Lainer, O. Karavayev

Midfielders –K. Lalmer, O. Zinchenko, X. Schiager, R. Malinovskyi

Strikers –M. Sabitzer, A. Yarmalenko

UKR vs AUT Dream11 Prediction

Ukraine have been the better of the two teams in the tournament and will once again rely on the services of their attack to fire up all cylinders. They start the game as favourites and are expected to pocket three points on Monday.

Prediction- Ukraine 2-1 Austria

Note: The above UKR vs AUT Dream11 prediction, UKR vs AUT Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The UKR vs AUT Dream11 Team and UKR vs AUT Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result

Imsge: Ukraine Football/Instagram