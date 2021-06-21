Ukraine Vs Austria Prediction, Team News And Euro 2020 Live Stream Details

Ukraine and Austria will face off on Matchday 3 in Group C of the ongoing UEFA Euro 2020 with a place in the knockouts on the line. The game will be played at the National Arena in Bucharest, Romania and will kick off at 9:30 PM IST on Monday, June 21. Here's a look at how to watch Ukraine vs Austria on TV, Ukraine vs Austria head to head record, team news and our Ukraine vs Austria prediction for the same.

Ukraine vs Austria prediction and preview

Ukraine are currently second in Group C ahead of Monday's opponents Austria on goal difference as they head into their final group stage game of Euro 2020. Andriy Shevchenko's side just needs to avoid defeat to clinch qualification to the knockouts., having clinched a not so comfortable win over minnows North Macedonia. Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk got on the scoresheet again but had to endure a tense finale after Ezgjan Alioski's strike before the hour mark. The duo had also scored in Ukraine's heartbreaking 3-2 defeat at the hands of the Netherlands, who won via an 85th-minute winner.

As for Austria, they come into their final game of the group stage with three points and a neutral goal difference, meaning a positive result is paramount. Austria were comfortably beaten by the Netherlands last time out after they had registered a convincing 3-1 win over North Macedonia. A loss would almost certainly mean the end of the road for Franco Foda's side, but a win or a draw on Monday certainly makes them qualify for the knockouts. The two teams could well play out a draw that guarantees progression for both sides and that is likely to be the result at Bucharest.

Ukraine vs Austria head to head record

Ukraine and Austria have met only twice in their history and the Euro 2020 encounter will be their third and perhaps most important meeting so far. Both teams have won one game each, and the last fixture took place in 2012 and ended in a 3-2 victory for Austria. Arnautovic had scored twice that time and would hope to do so again almost a decade later.

Ukraine vs Austria team news

Ukraine will remain without winger Oleksandr Zubkov, who went off with a muscle strain in their opening match against the Netherlands. Andriy Shevchenko brought in Mykola Shaparenko and Taras Stepanenko against Austria and could opt for the duo again vs Austria, who welcome back Marko Arnautovic from suspension. Christoph Baumgartner and Michael Gregoritsch failed to impress against the Netherlands, so Sasa Kalajdzic could come back into the XI.

Ukraine vs Austria team news: Predicted XIs

Ukraine: Bushchan; Karavayev, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Mykolenko; Shaparenko, Stepanenko, Zinchenko; Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk, Malinovskiy

Austria: Bachmann; Dragovic, Alaba, Hinteregger; Lainer, Laimer, Schlager, Sabitzer, Ulmer; Kalajdzic, Arnautovic

Ukraine vs Austria live stream: How to watch Ukraine vs Austria on TV?

Sony Sports Network will provide the Euro 2020 live telecast in India for all games of the tournament. The Ukraine vs Austria live broadcast in India will be available from 9:30 PM IST on Sony Ten 1 in English, with an alternate Hindi commentary offered on Sony Ten 3. The Ukraine vs Austria live stream India will be on the Sony LIV app via subscription to the platform. Fans can also keep tabs on the live match updates, scores and in-game highlights on the social media handles of both teams and the Euro 2020.

(Image: Ukraine, Austria Instagram)