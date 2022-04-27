Ukrainian Premier League 2021/22 Season Suspended; No Winners To Be Awarded

The Ukrainian Premier League (UPL) announced on Tuesday that the 2021-2022 season has been cancelled owing to the country's ongoing martial law. In an April 26 General Meeting of UPL members, all football clubs voted in favour of terminating the rest of the league due to the conflict in Ukraine. It has been agreed that the standings as of February 24 will be the final rankings of the latest edition, with no title awarded for the season.

"The football clubs of the Ukrainian Premier League supported the proposal to terminate the 2021/22 season of the VBET League since the Championship cannot be completed due to the extension of martial law status in Ukraine. The standings as of February 24, 2022, will be the final standings of the 2021/22 season, while no winners to be awarded. The corresponding decision was submitted for approval by the Executive Committee of the Ukrainian Association of Football," the UPL said in a statement.

"In addition, during the UPL General Meeting, a working group was created in order to study the questions on the current activities of the Ukrainian Premier League and the start of the next season. The UPL clubs supported the initiative of UAF President Andrii Pavelko to hold a face-to-face meeting to consider the issues to be solved by the working group," the statement added.

UPL 2021-22

The 2021-2022 season of the Ukrainian Premier League (UPL) was suspended on February 25 after Russia launched an all-out attack on Ukraine. The last round fixtures were played in December following which a three-month winter break was announced. The season was slated to resume in February but it was postponed in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It has now been decided that the remainder of the season will not be played and no title will be awarded this year.

Before the season was called off due to the winter break, FC Shakhtar Donetsk were on top of the table with 47 points. With 45 points, Dynamo Kyiv was in second place, while Dnipro-1 and Zorya Luhansk were third and fourth spots, respectively. Prior to the resumption of the league in February, Russia invaded Ukraine causing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to impose martial law in the country. The martial law has now been extended by Zelensky, making it virtually impossible to restart the UPL.