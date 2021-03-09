ULS Vs INC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Korean League Match Preview

Ulsan Hyundai square off against Incheon United on matchday 3 of the ongoing Korean League on Tuesday. The league clash is set to take place on March 9 at the Munsu Football Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 3:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the ULS vs INC Dream11 prediction, playing 11 alongside other match details of this encounter.

ULS vs INC live: ULS vs INC Dream11 match preview

Ulsan Hyundai have started their 2021 Korean League campaign in fantastic fashion as the hosts walk into the game with a spotless record. They are yet to suffer any loss in the league so far and have registered two straight victories over Gangwon FC and Gwangju FC. Hong Myung-bo's men have also been defensively solid and are yet to concede a goal in the league so far. They will head into the match brimming with confidence and will aim at maintaining their perfect start and start the game as favourites.

Incheon United on the other hand managed to right their wrongs and bounced back strong in the Korean League after suffering a narrow 2-1 loss to Pohang Steelers in their campaign opener. The hosts managed to get back on the winning track as they recorded a narrow 2-1 win over Daegu FC in their last outing and collected their first points of the 2021 Korean League campaign. The visitors will be focusing on carrying on their winning momentum and will look to pocket their second win of the season on Tuesday

ULS vs INC Dream11 Team: ULS vs INC Playing 11

Goalkeeper - J. Hyeon-woo

Defenders - Y. Ho-Yoon, J. Davidson, H. Delbridge, D. Bulthuis

Midfielders - Y. Bit-geam, K. Do-Hyeok, W. Du-Jae, E. Aguilar

Strikers - S. Mugosa, L. Hinterseer

ULS vs INC Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- L. Hinterseer or K. Do-Hyeok

Vice-Captain- S. Mugosa ke Y. Bit-gram

ULS vs INC Match Prediction

Ulsan Hyundai have been the highest goal-scoring team in the league so far as they have registered six goals in just two games. They are expected to register their third win of the season and walk away with three points at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Ulsan Hyundai 2-0 Incheon United

Note: The above ULS vs INC Dream11 prediction, ULS vs INC Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ULS vs INC Dream11 Team and ULS vs INC Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.