Unai Emery States That PSG Would've Beaten Barcelona If VAR Was Active

Unai Emery and the rest of his PSG stars looked on in horror as Sergi Roberto latched onto Neymar's cross in the 95th minute of the second leg in Paris to score the winning goal. PSG succumbed to a horrific 1-6 loss to Barcelona, a result which ended their run in the competition despite a four-goal advantage heading into the second leg. Former PSG and Arsenal coach - Unai Emery - believes things would have been different back in 2017 had VAR been used in the Barcelona vs PSG UEFA Champions League tie.

Unai Emery takes a dig at Arsenal squad

"Arsenal was on a downward slope for two years before I arrived. We stopped this fall and even began to rebuild. Some stars did not have a good attitude and asked for more than what they were giving back."



Unai Emery opens up Barcelona vs PSG Champions League encounter

In a recent interview with AS, Unair Emery claimed that things would things would have been different in the Barcelona vs PSG second leg had VAR. Unai Emery said, "I won Ligue 1, four domestic Cups and two Super Cups. The objective though, was to win the Champions League. In my first season (2017), we put in a superb first leg against Barcelona, but in the return leg, we were knocked out because VAR didn't exist at the time. We were clearly eliminated because of refereeing decisions. The following season, against Real Madrid, we lost to a team who had made history by winning the Champions League three years running, and there were also refereeing discrepancies in that tie."

Unai Emery heaps praise on PSG stars - Neymar and Kylian Mbappe

🗣 "Contrary to what some people think, Neymar is easy to coach. He loves football and he has a good heart. He still has the opportunity to become number one. After that, it'll be Mbappé.



