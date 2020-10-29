'Unbelievable!': Manchester United Fans Go Beserk After Back-to-back PSG, RB Leipzig Wins

Continuing their great start to the European season, Manchester United made it two wins from two as they thrashed RB Leipzig at Old Trafford on Wednesday. The 2019/20 UCL semi-finalists traveled to Old Trafford on the back of a great start to the campaign, but fell to their first defeat of 2020/21. This means United have now beaten two teams that met in last year's semifinals back-to-back.

After coming on as a second-half substitute, Marcus Rashford scored a hat-trick and the Red Devils turned on the style to rattle their German opponents. United went into the game off the back of a 0-0 draw with Chelsea on Saturday and they kept another clean sheet and were never troubled by Julian Nagelsmann's side.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made five changes from the team that lined up against Chelsea, with Nemanja Matic, Mason Greenwood, Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek and Martial all coming in. In the first half, Greenwood opened the scoring but it was the man who replaced him that sealed the win for United. Introduced in the 63rd minute, Rashford scored twice within 15 minutes of coming on to put the game out of reach. Anthony Martial scored from the penalty spot after he was felled in the box before Rashford wrapped up his treble in stoppage time.

Netizens react

Several reactions poured in on Twitter as netizens were elated with the win. Some termed it as a '5-star performance', while some heaped praises on Marcus Rashford.

5 star performance as United win their first Home Game of the season by Scoring 5 past RB Leipzig. Greenwood, Martial (P) and Rashford with a Hat-Trick by coming on as a substitute.#MUNRBL #UCL — Ally (@allyscazy) October 29, 2020

What a performance !! The whole team played exceptionally !! Congratulations to @MarcusRashford foe his First senior hatrick !! Ole masterclass !! #MUNRBL #MUFC #UCL #ChampionsLeague — Prasit Banerjee (@PrasitBanerjee) October 29, 2020

Man Utd become the first team this season to beat RB Leipzig, and not just beat them, destroy them. Unbelievable. — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) October 28, 2020

PSG and RB Leipzig in a week. Not bad for a manager that most people say isn’t good enough to manage our club. Will shut the ‘Ole out’ club up for a few days at least @ManUtd — Johann Alexander (@JohannRed16) October 28, 2020

