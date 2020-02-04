Union Budget
Manchester United Given The Go-ahead For Pre-season Friendly Against East Bengal: Report

Football News

If things go as planned, Premier League giants Manchester United will face East Bengal FC at the iconic Yuvabharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Manchester United

Manchester United have struggled so far in the Premier League, having recently played out a 0-0 draw against Wolves. Club's new signing Bruno Fernandes impressed on his debut but fans remained unconvinced about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's tactics. The Manchester United board is already making preparations for next season. Rumours continue to pile on stating that the Red Devils will play East Bengal on their pre-season tour of Asia.

Manchester United in India

Manchester United vs East Bengal scheduled for later this year?

As reported by a leading news outletEast Bengal are trying their best to arrange a match with Manchester United during the United's pre-season tour of Asia ahead of the start of the 2020-21 Premier League season. East Bengal executive committee member Debabrata Sarkar said that, “This was a preliminary inspection and they will submit a report within 10 days based on which we will go forward. Then we will work out the financial logistics." As per reports, the appearance fee for the Red Devils is a whopping Rs 24 crore, plus other extra expenses which will make it a Rs 30-crore affair. If things go as planned, Indian football fans could witness Manchester United vs East Bengal at the Yuvabharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata.

Manchester United's Luke Shaw talks up the upcoming clash against Chelsea

Published:
