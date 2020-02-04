Manchester United Given The Go-ahead For Pre-season Friendly Against East Bengal: Report

Manchester United have struggled so far in the Premier League, having recently played out a 0-0 draw against Wolves. Club's new signing Bruno Fernandes impressed on his debut but fans remained unconvinced about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's tactics. The Manchester United board is already making preparations for next season. Rumours continue to pile on stating that the Red Devils will play East Bengal on their pre-season tour of Asia.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo's wife Georgina Rodriguez opens up about their first meeting

Also Read | Inter Milan player who signed in 2014 has never played but got SENT OFF for dissing ref

Manchester United in India

Manchester United vs East Bengal scheduled for later this year?

Attention Football fans!



Manchester United is likely to visit India during their 2020 pre-season tour in July. If it is approved, they would be playing I-League side East Bengal in Kolkata.



The match will be part of East Bengal's centenary celebrations.#Football | #MUFC pic.twitter.com/nN1dW3Vabr — The SportsGram India (@SportsgramIndia) February 3, 2020

Also Read | Bruno Fernandes claims he chose the No. 18 shirt at Man Utd because of Paul Scholes

As reported by a leading news outlet, East Bengal are trying their best to arrange a match with Manchester United during the United's pre-season tour of Asia ahead of the start of the 2020-21 Premier League season. East Bengal executive committee member Debabrata Sarkar said that, “This was a preliminary inspection and they will submit a report within 10 days based on which we will go forward. Then we will work out the financial logistics." As per reports, the appearance fee for the Red Devils is a whopping Rs 24 crore, plus other extra expenses which will make it a Rs 30-crore affair. If things go as planned, Indian football fans could witness Manchester United vs East Bengal at the Yuvabharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata.

Also Read | Tottenham reportedly make a breakthrough with Gareth Bale; Zinedine Zidane disagrees

Manchester United's Luke Shaw talks up the upcoming clash against Chelsea

"It's a massive game and one we seem to love playing in," says @LukeShaw23 on our next match, against Chelsea.



"We'll have a few days off and then train very hard to get ready. We know it's going to be tough and we want to win to close the gap."#MUFC pic.twitter.com/8kodpdNiIA — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 2, 2020

Also Read | Giovanni Lo Celso transfer: How Spurs and Real Betis combined to trick PSG out of millions