Uruguay Vs Paraguay: Prediction, Team News And Copa America 2021 Live Stream

Uruguay will take on Paraguay in the final group stage game of the ongoing Copa America 2021 in Brazil. The game will be played at the Estádio Nilton Santos and will kick off at 5:30 AM IST on Tuesday, June 29. Here's a look at how to watch Uruguay vs Paraguay on TV, Uruguay vs Paraguay head to head record, team news and our Uruguay vs Paraguay prediction for the same.

Uruguay vs Paraguay prediction and preview

Both Uruguay and Paraguay have qualified for the knockouts but their clash could prove to be pivotal to decide the final group stage standings in Copa America 2021. Uruguay have had a mixed campaign so far, starting out with a loss to Argentina, before settling for a draw against Chile. The game against Bolivia was a must-win and La Celeste managed to pick up an important three points courtesy of a 2-0 success with an own goal from Jairo Quinteros and a late Edinson Cavani effort. Uruguay are fourth in the table and could finish second with a win on Monday night, a result they'll be desperate to get as a fourth-place finish would see them take on Brazil in the knockouts.

Paraguay are currently second and are guaranteed to finish in the top three, picking up six points from three matches to sit second behind Argentina. The White and Reds opened their tournament with a 3-1 win over Bolivia, before suffering a 1-0 loss to Argentina. Paraguay returned to winning ways with a 2-0 success against Chile and will be keen to carry that momentum into their final group stage game of Copa America 2021. Nonetheless, Uruguay will be favourites and are likely to seal the three points on Monday night.

Uruguay vs Paraguay head to head record

Both teams have met 75 times previously, with Uruguay having a landslide advantage. The Sky Blues have won 32 games, lost 25 and drawn 18 with one of those stalemates coming in the last meeting between the two sides. The two teams last faced each other earlier this year, with the game ending in a 0-0 draw during the World Cup Qualifiers.

Uruguay vs Paraguay team news

Uruguay have no fresh injury concerns heading into the contest, but manager Oscar Tabarez could rotate considering that qualification is secured for the knockouts. That could see the likes of Diego Godin and Edinson Cavani get rest, while Rodrigo Bentancur, Maxi Gomez, Lucas Torreira and Sebastian Coates are all pushing for a starting XI berth. Like their opponents, Paraguay will also rotate personnel ahead of the knockouts which could see the likes of Angel Romero and Alejandro Romero both in line for spots in the final third, while Carlos Gonzalez could come into the XI.

Uruguay vs Paraguay team news: Predicted XIs

Uruguay: Muslera; Caceres, Gimenez, Coates, Gonzalez; Torreira, Bentancur, De La Cruz, Torres; Suarez, Gomez

Uruguay vs Paraguay live stream: How to watch Uruguay vs Paraguay on TV?

Indian fans can watch Uruguay vs Paraguay live on the Sony Sports Network, which has the Copa America 2021 live broadcast in India rights. The Copa America 2021 live broadcast in India will be available on Sony Ten 1 SD/HD in English with an alternative Hindi commentary offered on Sony Ten 3 SD/HD. The Uruguay vs Paraguay live stream in India will be available on the Sony LIV app via subscription to the platform. Meanwhile, fans can also keep tabs on the live match updates, scores and in-game highlights on the social media handles of both teams and the tournament's official handles.

