USA Vs Japan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Football Friendly On TV And Online

USA vs Japan: Ahead of the exciting clash, we take a look at how to watch the friendly match in US and Japan. Here's the live streaming details.

USA vs Japan live streaming

Image: Japan Football Association/USNMT/Instagram


The United States men's football team are set to face Japan in a friendly football match on Friday, September 23. The match against Japan will be one of the two remaining matches before heading to World Cup in November. The other match will be against Saudi Arabia in Spain on Tuesday, September 27. 

Japan, on the other hand, will be high on confidence after winning the East Asian Cup in July. The trophy was also their first international trophy since the Asian Cup win in 2011. This will be the third friendly meeting between both these teams. In the previous two meetings, Japan won the first friendly 3-1 dating back in 1993. The USA, on the other hand, won the previous match 3-2  in 2006. Ahead of the exciting friendly encounter let's take a look at the details on where to catch USA vs Japan live streaming.

Where will USA vs Japan football match take place?

The US men's team is set to face Japan in a friendly match at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany.

What time will the USA vs Japan football match begin?

According to US time, the USA vs Japan friendly football match is scheduled to begin at 8:25 AM ET. In India, it will begin at 5:55 PM IST.

Where to catch USA vs Japan football match in the US?

Football fans in US can watch this friendly fixture on ESPN 2, TUDN, & UniMas.

Where to catch the USA vs Japan football match live streaming in the US?

The live streaming of the USA vs Japan match in USA will be available fuboTV and  ESPN+.

Where to watch the USA vs Japan football match in Japan?

In Japan, the match between both teams is scheduled to be broadcasted on Fuji TV. The match will begin at 9:26 p.m. JST.

Where to catch USA vs Japan live streaming in Japan?

In Japan, USA vs Japan live streaming is available on Fuji TV.

Where to watch the USA vs Japan match in India and UK?

The match between USA vs Japan match will not be available in India and UK.

USA vs Japan predicted XI

USA 

Matt Turner, Sergino Dest, Walker Zimmerman, Aaron Long, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Luca De la Torre, Brenden Aaronson, Jesus Ferreira, Christian Pulisic.

Japan 

Shuichi Gonda, Miki Yamane, Shogo Taniguchi,.Maya Yoshida, Yuto Nagatomo, Genki Haraguchi, Wataru Endo, Junya Ito, Takumi Minamino, Ao Tanaka, Kyogo Furuhashi

