Usain Bolt Thanks Sir Alex Ferguson For Bringing Cristiano Ronaldo Back To Man United

Legendary sprinter Usain Bolt has thanked former team manager Sir Alex Ferguson for bringing the modern-day football great Cristiano Ronaldo back to Manchester United ahead of their UCL match against Villarreal on Wednesday. Having parted ways with Juventus FC, Ronaldo was almost roped in by the reigning Premier League winners Manchester City before it was learned that former Man U boss Alex Ferguson had a chat with 'CR7' ahead of the deadline day transfer which prompted the latter to return to Old Trafford.

"He helped to build the club and it was wonderful when he was here, the energy. So I'm happy he's back. I just saw Alex Ferguson inside and I thanked him for bringing Cristiano back, so I'm happy about it", said Usain Bolt as quoted by Manchester Evening News.

Usain Bolt lauds Sir Alex Ferguson for bringing Cristiano Ronaldo onboard

"I'm happy to be here, I haven't been back to Old Trafford in a while, so I'm just happy to be here in the stands with everybody to watch the game", he added.

The eight-time Olympic gold medalist happens to be a huge Manchester United fan and has attended the team's several games in the past as well. The retired sprinter was the special guest at Old Trafford during Man Utd's UEFA Champions League group match against Villarreal on Wednesday.

Man Utd vs Villarreal

Coming back to the Man Utd vs Villarreal clash, Cristiano Ronaldo went on to score in the dying minutes of the contest as the 'Red Devils' registered a thrilling win as it appeared that the match would end in a stalemate at one point in time.

Villarreal gave Manchester United a tough time especially in the second half once Spanish striker Paco Alcácer broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute. Nonetheless, the home team heaved a sigh of relief when Brazilian left-back scored an equaliser in the 53rd minute after which both teams tried their level best to keep each other at bay as no further goals were scored till the regulation time ended as the game headed into the extra-time.

After the end of 90 minutes, five minutes were given as additional time in order to decide a winner and Villarreal got out of a corner when the visiting team's goalie made a smart save at his near post to prevent Jesse Lingard from scoring courtesy of his excellent glovework. Unfortunately, the Spanish team did not have any reason to rejoice as Ronaldo latched onto a loose ball in the area and slotted a finish under Villarreal goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli before running to the fans and removing his jersey to reveal his muscular physique.

This was Cristiano Ronaldo's fifth goal ever since his second come back to Old Trafford and this turned out to be an eventful one as he helped the 'Red Devils' register an important win after their shocking 2-1 defeat at the hands of Swiss club Young Boys a couple of weeks ago.