Usain Bolt Wanted Antonio Conte To Become Manchester United Manager; 'he Has Won A Title'

Usain Bolt, one of the most outstanding sportspersons of all time who also happens to be a die-hard Manchester United fan feels that Antonio Conte would have been a fantastic replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Manchester United have endured a mixed season so far, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's job repeatedly coming on the line, but the club have stuck with the Norwegian. Meanwhile, Antonio Conte was approached by Tottenham Hotspur following the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo.

Speaking to The National, Usain Bolt said that he thinks that the Italian has structured his team well wherever he has gone "I wanted Conte. He is going to do so well at Spurs. He is going to get them organised. Everywhere he goes, he structures the team so well. In January, he is probably going to get one or two players, then at the end of the season, he is probably going to find proper players and bring them in. He has been at Chelsea – he won a title," he said. "He’s been at Inter Milan – he’s won a title. He’s been at Juve – he’s won a title."

The Jamaican sprinter said that it was Man Utd's loss, that they did not opt to sign Conte and accepted that his club have not played good football in recent times and have had Ronaldo bailing them out often “We are going to struggle. Cristiano [Ronaldo] has saved us every game. One guy has to do all that work. We have not played good football in so long. It is so relaxed. We pass so slowly. When Alex Ferguson was manager, we had to win because he would demand you win.”

Cricket was my first love: Usain Bolt

Usain Bolt also spoke about the other sports he has followed and revealed that Cricket was his first love "Cricket was my first love,” he said. “My dad is a massive cricket fan, so it became my first love and it was something I was really good at when I was younger. Not any more though."

He further went on to tell this his brother plays cricket more frequently and he tries to bowl at him but spends a lot of time playing football with his friends “My brother plays cricket so every now and then I will try and bowl to him. But I have lost it. I know that is not my thing, but football is something I play regularly with my friends.”

Image: AP