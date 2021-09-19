Valencia Vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: How To Watch The La Liga Match Live?

Real Madrid are ready for a tough visit to the Mestalla where they will take on third-place Valencia in La Liga on Monday, 12:30 AM IST. Valencia and Madrid have both registered three wins and one draw in the league so far this season and both the clubs have a goal difference of seven as well. Madrid are ahead on the table because of scoring more goals than Valencia. It will be a heated match and the winner will move to the top of the league whereas a draw will see Madrid move to the top of the table.

Valencia vs Real Madrid Preview and Prediction

Valencia have had an almost perfect start to the season after drawing one and winning the other three. Their last win was a comprehensive 4-1 victory over Osasuna. They have, however, conceded at least one goal in each of their last 18 matches against Los Blancos in La Liga. However, Valencia have only lost once to them in their last seven home games.

Real Madrid will also be looking to build on their strong start in La Liga after their 4-1 win over Alaves in the opening game followed by a draw and two more wins. They also defeated Inter Milan 1-0 on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League Group Stage. Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti seems happy with the squad he has, so it will be interesting to see how this match pans out. Real also have the current longest unbeaten streak in La Liga, with no losses in 22 matches, and will be looking to build on it.

Based on their current form and the way the teams are stacked it is a tough game to call however, Real Madrid could come out on top in the match.

Valencia vs Real Madrid Team News and Predicted Lineup

Jose Bordalas' side will be without Denis Cheryshev owing to a knock, while Cristiano Piccini and Hugo Duro are both doubtful through injury. Ancelotti on the other hand will be missing Toni Kroos, Marcelo, Ferland Mendy, and Gareth Bale but have been delivered a boost in the form of David Alaba returning to action and is expected to start.

Valencia: Giorgi Mamardashvili; Thierry Correia, Gabriel Paulista, Omar Alderete, Jose Luis Gaya; Daniel Wass, Hugo Guillamon, Carlos Soler, Dimitri Foulquier; Maxi Gomez, Goncalo Guedes

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Miguel Gutierrez; Casemiro, Fede Valverde, Luka Modric; Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior

How to watch Valencia vs Real Madrid La Liga Match Live in India

Football fans in India who want to watch LaLiga matches in India can tune in to MTV or VH1 on their television sets. The Valencia vs Real Madrid match is scheduled to take place on Monday, September 20 at 12:30 AM IST at the Mestalla in Valencia.

Valencia vs Real Madrid Live Streaming

Valencia vs Real Madrid match can be live-streamed on the Voot Select app or website. The match is scheduled to take place on Monday, September 20 at 12:30 AM IST at the Mestalla in Valencia.

(Image: AP)