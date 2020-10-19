Van Dijk Played Every Minute In Premier League Since January 2018 Before Injury Vs Everton

The Merseyside derby saw an action-packed clash on Saturday, with both Liverpool and Everton fighting it out until the final minute, resulting in a 2-2 draw. The initial moments of the game, however, turned sour for manager Jurgen Klopp after Virgil van Dijk was forced to come off in the 11th minute after a ligament injury. The Dutchman's absence is likely to have a detrimental impact on the Reds, considering Van Dijk has not missed a minute in the Premier League since January 2018.

Liverpool provide Virgil van Dijk injury update

Van Dijk was forced to come off after a brutal challenge from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in the 11th minute. The Dutch international was sent to the hospital immediately after the game for a scan and was pictured leaving the hospital on crutches later. Liverpool released an official statement on Sunday after the medical reports, revealing the extent of his injury.

Virgil van Dijk will undergo surgery on the knee injury sustained during Saturday’s 2-2 draw at @Everton.



Following surgery, Virgil will begin a rehabilitation programme to enable him to reach full fitness as soon as possible.



You'll come back stronger, @VirgilvDijk 💪 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 18, 2020

The Liverpool statement read: "The centre-back damaged knee ligaments following an incident involving Blues goalkeeper Jordan Pickford after six minutes at Goodison Park. Van Dijk was required to be substituted. And further assessment on the injury has revealed an operation will be needed."

No time scale on Van Dijk return

The statement does not provide any stipulated time scale for his return on the field. The Netherlands international will begin rehabilitation under the guidance of the club's medical team in an attempt to return to training sooner. However, some reports suggest that the injury might force him out of action for at least the next six months, or for the rest of the season.

Van Dijk hasn't missed a minute of Premier League action since January 2018

An interesting stat has come to the fore after the Van Dijk injury reports were released by Liverpool. Van Dijk joined Liverpool from Southampton in January 2018 for a reported fee of £75 million. Since then, he hasn't missed a minute of Premier League action, playing every game under Klopp, further emphasising his importance under the charismatic German.

Van Dijk released a statement on social media, thanking his well-wishers for the heartwarming messages following the injury. He also assured the Anfield faithful that he will be back better, fitter and stronger than ever before. Van Dijk is likely to be out for the rest of the season.

Image courtesy: liverpoolfc.com