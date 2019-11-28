Jamie Vardy Has Revealed That He Quit England To Focus On Leicester City

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has reportedly opened up on his recent form. According to Vardy, his decision to quit England has been instrumental in the improvement of his form. Vardy has scored 12 Premier League goals for Leicester City this season, which is the most in the League so far.

Also Read | Jamie Vardy Wins October Premier League POTM Award; 4 Goals In 3 Games

Jamie Vardy is the Premier League top scorer this season

His present form has been compared to his form in the 2015-16 season. Leicester City had won the Premier League that season. Jamie Vardy had scored 24 Premier League goals that term. He has attributed his recent performance to his decision of quitting England after the FIFA World Cup 2018.

Also Read | Jamie Vardy: Watch The Striker's Incredible Hat-trick Vs Southampton!

Jamie Vardy retired from England after the FIFA World Cup

During the World Cup, Vardy had started just once, while he had three appearances as a substitute for Gareth Southgate. While speaking to the media, Vardy stated that he retired because he needed adequate rest. Vardy believes that his decision to quit has definitely helped his form immensely.

Also Read | Premier League: Vardy Surpasses Ronaldo’s Goal-scoring Record

Leicester City are back in form after their 2015-16 heroics. His former team mates - N’golo Kante, Danny Drinkwater and Riyad Mahrez have left the club. While Kante and Drinkwater have joined Chelsea, Mahrez moved to Manchester City. But Vardy decided to stay with the club, despite interests from top Premier League clubs.

Also Read | Leicester City Defender Ben Chilwell Tweets Hilarious Joker Comparison

Jamie Vardy had scored a hat-trick against Southampton

Leicester are having a great domestic campaign. They are presently second in the Premier League, six points adrift of League leaders Liverpool. They have five consecutive wins in the Premier League, including the 9-0 bashing of Southampton. Vardy went on to score a hat-trick in that match. Leicester City face Everton on Sunday, December 1, 2019.