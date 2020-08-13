Vertonghen, Cavani Edge Closer To Joining Portuguese Outfit Benfica On Bosman Deals

With the domestic season across Europe has already concluded, several transfer deals are set to be announced, sooner rather than later. Meanwhile, some players will also be joining new clubs on a free transfer. Among these emerge two major names - former Paris Saint Germain (PSG) striker Edinson Cavani and former Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen.

Benfica transfer news: Vertonghen set to play in Portugal

According to several media reports, Vertonghen is closer than ever to sealing a move to Portuguese outfit Benfica. Sky Sports claims that the Belgian has been offered a three-season contract by the Portuguese heavyweights. A move to Italy was also being discussed with both AS Roma and Fiorentina keen on landing the Belgium defender. However, Benfica transfer news this week has gained momentum claiming Vertonghen is set to move to the club. Having joined Tottenham in 2012 from AFC Ajax, Vertonghen managed 315 appearances for Spurs spanning seven seasons.

Benfica transfer news: Edinson Cavani to accompany Vertonghen?

Hoy parte superior

Aujourd'hui le train supérieur

Upper body today pic.twitter.com/cZP6HKzA6W — Edi Cavani Official (@ECavaniOfficial) August 5, 2020

Edinson Cavani is likely to join Benfica along with Vertonghen. The striker, who happens to be the all-time leading goalscorer for PSG is out of contract with the conclusion of his deal and has been looking for a new club. Initially, a move to the Premier League seemed possible with Newcastle United and newly-promoted Leeds United in the fray to sign the Uruguayan international. However, Leeds were unlikely to approach the Uruguayan.

Edinson Cavani's time at PSG

However, Benfica transfer news linking a move for Edinson Cavani seems a near possibility, with the striker switching to Portugal as a free agent. During his seven-season stay at the Pac des Princes, Edinson Cavani has managed 301 appearances in total, while also netting 200 goals, the most for the club. The striker saw a decline in his game time with the arrival of Mauro Icardi on a season-long loan from Inter Milan. With the Icardi deal made permanent, it was thus clear that Cavani has lost prominence as the main target man at Parc des Princes.

Image courtesy: Cavani/Vertonghen Twitter