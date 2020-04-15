Victor Wanyama Spent Sleepless Nights After Tottenham Lost To Liverpool In 2019 UCL Final

Liverpool were crowned 2019 Champions League winners after they beat Premier League rivals Tottenham in the final last season. Spurs reached the finals after dramatic victories over Manchester City and Ajax in the knockout stages of the competition. Former Tottenham man Victor Wanyama, who played in the win against Man City, revealed what he went through after the disappointing loss in the Tottenham vs Liverpool Champions League final.

Victor Wanyama opens up on his Tottenham exit

Victor Wanyama: "I never argued with Poch but I wanted to speak to him. I went to his office but he was busy. I saw his assistant Jesus. He told me to be patient, that my chance would come blah, blah, blah. I didn’t go to see them again. That’s why I left the club."

-The Athletic pic.twitter.com/dGcSPHquFy — Eric Njiru (@EricNjiiru) April 15, 2020

Tottenham vs Liverpool Champions League final

Victor Wanyama couldn't sleep all night after 2019 UCL loss to Liverpool

In a recent interview with The Athletic, former Tottenham man Victor Wanyama revealed how he spent a sleepless night after Spurs lost to Liverpool in the 2019 Champions League final. The former Celtics star was quoted as saying, “I was really, really pissed off not to start that game. And even more pissed off because we didn’t win. I tried to encourage those who played. We went back to the hotel after the game. I couldn’t sleep at all. The situation was going around in my head. My brother (McDonald) Mariga was also on the bench in a Champions League final for Inter Milan against Bayern Munich (in 2010). He had to sit on the bench for the full game, so he could relate and understand what I was going through.” Wanyama, who played under Mauricio Pochettino at Southampton before joining Spurs, left Tottenham for the MLS where he is playing for Thierry Henry-coached Montreal Impact.

Victor Wanyama believed he deserved more chances to play after returning from injury

Victor Wanyama on his chances:



"When I came back [from injury], the club should have trusted me and given me more chances to play again. I was fit and training well. I never argued with Pochettino but I wanted to speak to him." pic.twitter.com/SrHbC64ATP — The Spurs Web ⚪️ (@thespursweb) April 14, 2020

