Video Of Ref In North Carolina Trends Online After He A Flips

Football matches are interesting, people say but the referee who was moderating this match was caught in a rugby game where players clashed, and he got to see it first hand when he managed to do a somersault saving himself from the clash. On September 13, Wake Forest took on North Carolina in an ACC clash to open week 3 of the college football season. The netizens are all praise for the match referee and twitter is abuzz with hilarious reactions after the video went viral.

The 'Referee' incident

According to reports, on September 13, both Wake Forest and North Carolina teams played a game with an unchallenged record of 2-0. In his first season as the Tar Heels Head Coach, Mack Brown led the team to victories over South Carolina and Miami to open the football season. The match was great with Wake Forest performing brilliantly, however, it was the referee who stole the show from the first half of the match. In an effort to come in between the two groups, the referee performed an incredible somersault flip in the event with the commentators highlighting the incredible match moment.

All time athleticism from the ref pic.twitter.com/u0fj44ae6A — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) September 13, 2019

The video has gone viral

The incredible somersault which the referee pulled off has been buzzing on the microblogging site Twitter winning praise from netizens, who found the referee's reaction hilarious. The viral video has 404 Retweets and over six-thousand likes on Twitter. Users' reactions were doubly funnier, one user commented with a GIF which shows somersault of a man on a sofa. Another user commented that "Can’t believe he got up. Thought that was torn PCL, ACL and MCL". Another user commented that "Dolores gonna be fetching the frozen peas when this man gets home." "If Simone Biles was a ref" said another. More comments included user comments like "Looks like Jameis anytime he gets touched." Another user commented, "Losing the hat 🧢 is always a boss move.". One user also commented that "Jiu-jitsu hotshot" as the video went viral.

