VIL Vs BAR Dream11: Villarreal Vs Barcelona Prediction, Team, Fantasy Football Top Picks

Arguably the standout fixture in the latest set of LaLiga matches will take place at Estadio de la Ceramica on Sunday, April 25 as Villarreal (VIL) welcome Barcelona (BAR). The game between the two Spanish giants is scheduled to commence at 4:15 PM local time (7:45 PM IST). Here's a look at our VIL vs BAR Dream11 prediction, team and topics ahead of the highly-anticipated game.

Villarreal vs Barcelona: LaLiga matchday 32 game preview

Villarreal are, as it stands, locked in a three-way battle with Real Sociedad and Real Betis for fifth place, with just one point separating the three teams in Spain's top flight. The Yellow Submarine have won four of their last six in the league during a strong run of form but suffered a 2-1 loss against Alaves, leaving them in seventh on the LaLiga table. Unai Emery's side will be determined to claim the fifth spot in the league but there is no question that they will also have one eye on their upcoming Europa League semi-final with Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are currently in third place on the LaLiga table, five points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid, but with a game in hand. Ronald Koeman's side put themselves back in the title picture on Thursday, following a 5-2 victory over Getafe, with Lionel Messi scoring twice in a strong performance from the home side. The Catalans will also carry some extra confidence after their Copa del Rey win over Athletic Club last weekend.

Villarreal vs Barcelona team news, injuries and probable starting line-ups

Villarreal will be without Vicente Iborra and Pervis Estupinan, with both players ruled out due to injury.

For Barcelona, Ansu Fati and Philippe Coutinho are still on the treatment table.

Predicted starting line-up for Villarreal - Asenjo; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Pedraza; Parejo, Capoue, Trigueros; Gomez, Alcacer, G. Moreno.

Predicted starting line-up for Barcelona - Ter Stegen; Mingueza, Pique, Lenglet; Dest, De Jong, Busquets, Pedri, Alba; Messi, Griezmann.

VIL vs BAR Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Asenjo

Defenders - Lenglet, Alba (VC), Pique, Pedraza

Midfielders - Parejo, Busquets, De Jong

Forwards - Messi (C), Griezmann, Moreno

VIL vs BAR Dream11 top picks

Top picks for Villarreal - Gerard Moreno has scored 20 goals this season and could get on the scoresheet at the weekend. Asenjo might be a busy man in goal with Barcelona looking for a win and could make a number of saves.

Top picks for Barcelona - Lionel Messi has 25 goals this campaign and is leading the LaLiga scoring charts this term. Jordi Alba has scored three times and grabbed five assists in the league. He might also get points for his defending.

VIL vs BAR Dream11 prediction

Barcelona have put together a great run in the league to enter into the title frame. In fact, if they win all their remaining games, they will be crowned champions. Our prediction for the game is a 3-1 win for the visitors.

Image Credits - Barcelona, Villarreal Instagram