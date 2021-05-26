VIL Vs MUN Dream11: Villarreal Vs Manchester United Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Villarreal will next take on 2016/17 Europa League champions Manchester United in the Europa League final at the PGE Arena in Gdansk, Poland. The game will be played at 9:00 PM local time on Wednesday, May 26 (12:30 AM IST on Thursday, May 27). Ahead of the epic showdown, here is a look at the VIL vs MUN Dream11 prediction, top picks and our VIL vs MUN Dream11 team.

VIL vs MUN preview

Villarreal arrive into the Europa League final on the back of terrific form as Unai Emery's side are unbeaten in the Europa League this term. The Yellow Submarine have found the back of the net in 13 of their 14 games and the only game in which they failed to score was the semi-final second leg against Arsenal which ended 0-0. If Villarreal were to beat Manchester United, Emery will win his fourth Europa League title.

On the other hand, Manchester United will hope to win a second Europa League title in five years and their first trophy under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Red Devils arrive in the final on the back of a dominating semi-final performance against AS Roma as they beat them 8-5 on aggregate. Although Solskjaer's men will be the favourites to win the final, the Villarreal vs Manchester United game yet promises to be a cagey affair as the four previous meetings between the two sides have ended in goalless draws.

VIL vs MUN predicted starting line-ups

Villarreal: Sergio Asenjo; Alfonso Pedraza, Pau Torres, Raul Albiol, Mario Gaspar; Etienne Capoue, Dani Parejo, Manuel Trigueros; Yeremi Pino, Gerard Moreno, Carlos Bacca

Manchester United: David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Fred, Scott McTominay; Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba; Edinson Cavani

VIL vs MUN top picks

Villarreal: Gerard Moreno

Manchester United: Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani

VIL vs MUN Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: David de Gea

Defenders: Victor Lindelof, Raul Albiol, Luke Shaw, Pau Torres

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Manuel Trigueros, Scott McTominay

Forwards: Edinson Cavani, Gerard Moreno, Marcus Rashford

VIL vs MUN Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the two teams, our prediction is that Manchester United will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above VIL vs MUN Dream11 prediction, VIL vs MUN match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The VIL vs MUN Dream11 team and VIL vs MUN Dream11 top picks does not guarantee a positive result.