David Villa Celebrates Goal With Family After Scoring In His Final Pro Match: WATCH

Former Spanish and Barcelona striker David Villa scored in the last game of his professional football career. The striker has been playing for the J1 League side Vissel Kobe since January 2019 and has brought an end to his professional career. He scored a penalty in his last game for the J1 League side and went on to celebrate it with his family, who were present in the stadium.

David Villa scored in his final career league match and celebrated with his family ❤ pic.twitter.com/6cqGiBuK6g — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 8, 2019

David Villa scored a penalty against Jubilo Iwata

Vissel Kobe played against Jubilo Iwata on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Villa’s side defeated Iwata with a 4-1 scoreline, courtesy of a hat-trick from Lukas Podolski, while David Villa netted one from the spot. Vissel Kobe finished the season being eighth in the League table with 14 victories of the total 34 league games.

David Villa will co-own Queensboro FC

David Villa had announced his retirement in November, 2019. Villa had then commented that he will continue to enjoy football through all the projects that he was developing with the DV7 Group. David Villa will be associated with football, as he is set to become a co-owner of a second-division team Queensboro FC in New York. This team will be launched in 2021.

David Villa had an illustrious career for both the country and clubs

David Villa had an illustrious career for both club and country. He played for major Spanish clubs like Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, along with a stint at Major Soccer League (MLS) where he played for New York City. Villa made his international debut for Spain in 2005. He has since participated in four major tournaments, becoming an integral member of the Spain teams that won UEFA Euro 2008 and the 2010 FIFA World Cup. He scored three goals at the 2006 World Cup, was the top goalscorer at Euro 2008 and earned the Silver Boot at the 2010 World Cup. He was Spain's all-time top goalscorer as well as the country's top scorer in the World Cup, with 9 goals.

