Villareal Vs Juventus Live Stream: How To Watch Champions League Match In India, UK & US?

Villarreal are all set to host Serie A giants Juventus in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Tuesday night at the Estadio de la Cerámica. The match is scheduled to commence live at 1:30 AM IST on February 23. The Villarreal vs Juventus clash promises to be an exciting one as both teams have struggled so far this season.

The Yellow Submarine is currently in sixth place in the La Liga standings with 39 points, three behind fourth-placed Barcelona, having played a match more. On the other hand, the Bianconeri are currently in fourth place in the Serie A standings with 47 points, nine points behind leaders AC Milan.

Ahead of the match, here is a look at how to watch the UEFA Champions League live in India, the US and the UK, and the Villarreal vs Juventus live stream details.

Villarreal vs Juventus live stream details in India

Fans wondering how to watch UEFA Champions League matches in India can tune into the Sony Sports network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the Villarreal vs Juventus live stream, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, in order to follow the live updates and scores of the matches, fans can track the official social media handles of the UEFA Champions League and the two teams in contention.

How to watch UEFA Champions League live in the US?

US football fans wondering how to watch the UEFA Champions League live can tune in to CBS. As for the Villarreal vs Juventus live stream, fans can tune in to the Paramount+ app or website. The match is scheduled to kick-off live at 3:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 22.

How to watch Villarreal vs Juventus live stream in the UK?

Fans wondering how to watch UEFA Champions League matches live in the UK can tune in to the BT Sports network. As for the live stream, fans can tune in to BT Sports online. The match is scheduled to kick-off live at 9:00 PM BST on Tuesday, February 22.

Villarreal vs Juventus team news

Villarreal predicted starting line-up: Sergio Asenjo; Serge Aurier, Raul Albiol, Pau Torres, Alfonso Pedraza; Manu Trigueros, Moi Gomez, Dani Parejo; Samuel Chukwueze, Boulaye Dia, Arnaut Danjuma

Injuries: Gerard Moreno, Francis Coquelin, Ruben Pena

🎙 Allegri: "Tomorrow @AlvaroMorata and Vlahovic play upfront, then let's see tomorrow for the rest. I have some doubts in midfield. @fbernardeschi should start running tomorrow."#VillarrealJuve #JuveUCL — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) February 21, 2022

Juventus predicted starting line-up: Wojciech Szczęsny; Juan Cuadrado, Danilo, Matthijs De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Manuel Locatelli, Denis Zakaria, Paulo Dybala; Federico Bernardeschi, Alvaro Morata, Dusan Vlahovic

Injuries: Federico Chiesa, Leonardo Bonucci, Daniele Rugani, Giorgio Chiellini

